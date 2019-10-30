Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Markets, 2018 & 2019-2024 by Technology Type, Computation Type, End Use Industries and Regional Markets
The scope includes the analysis of the AI hardware market based on technology type, computation type, end use industries and regional markets. For each of these market segments, revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level.
The AI hardware market is segmented into the following categories:
- Technology: machine learning, Computer vision, Natural Language Processing, Expert Systems.
- Computation type: CPU, GPU, ASICS and others.
- End user industries: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); It and telecom, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Aerospace and defense, Manufacturing, Automotive, - Agriculture, Retail, Energy and utilities, Government and public services and Others.
- Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of World (RoW).
This report covers analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 and projections of CAGR during 2019 to 2024 . The estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
- An overview of global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in hardware sector
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Coverage of current trends, regulatory factors, and other macro-economic factors that can influence the market
- Information on the companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in pipeline with SWOT analyses
- Detailed profiles of the top 10 companies in the global AI hardware market, their main business segments, products, financial performance and developments & strategies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Intended Audience
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Future of Artificial Intelligence
- Industry Trends and Opportunities
- Integration of IoT and AI at the Edge Computing Layer
- Start-Ups and Software Industry Giants Entering the AI Hardware Industry
- Use of AI for Predictive Maintenance
- Increasing Computational Power and Declining Hardware Costs
- Increasing Availability of Big Data for Learning and Prediction
- Smarter and Better Algorithms
- Need for Skilled Expertise
- Opportunities in Developing Countries
Chapter 4 AI Hardware Market
- Introduction
- Market Analysis by Technology Type
- Market Analysis by Computation Type
- Market Analysis by End Use
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape
- Top 30 Start-ups in the Artificial Intelligence Industry
- Market Strategy Analysis
- Key Market Developments
- Product Launches/Product Developments
- Collaborations/Partnerships/Alliances/Acquisitions
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp. (Ibm)
- Intel Corp.
- Mediatek Inc.
- Nvidia
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Xilinx Inc.
