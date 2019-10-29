Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Markets Report 2019-2024: Focus on Imaging, Diagnostics, and Disease Management & Profiles of Leading Players

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Issues facing the healthcare industry are challenging and complex, including staff reductions, increased service demands and funding cuts. It is not surprising then that many are looking to the advanced solutions that artificial intelligence (AI) can offer in this realm.



The Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare, quantifies the opportunity and future market opportunity for AI in healthcare, already an almost two-billion-dollar market, with applications in workflow and population health, drug discovery and emerging applications in diagnostics and other areas:

Global AI in Healthcare Market, 2019-2024

Global AI Market and Healthcare AI Performance Expectations, 2019 and 2024 ($ Millions)

Market Share for AI Healthcare by Applications, 2019 (Population Health; Workflow Solutions; Imaging, Diagnostics and Disease Management, Drug Discovery & Development; Other AI)

AI Healthcare Market Component Distribution by Application Segment, 2019 (%) (Population Health; Workflow Solutions; Imaging, Diagnostics and Disease Management, Drug Discovery & Development; Other AI)

AI Healthcare Market Distribution by Global Region, 2019 (%) (U.S., Europe , China , Japan , Rest of Asia Pacific , Latin America , Rest of World)

Healthcare applications that are gaining traction utilizing AI include the following segments, which are estimated and forecasted in the report:



Population health

AI Population Health, Market Opportunity, 2019 and 2024

Population Health and AI Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)

AI and Population Health Competitor Review, 2019 (%)

Workflow solutions

AI Healthcare Workflow Solutions, Market Opportunity, 2019 and 2024

Workflow Solutions and AI Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)

AI and Workflow Solutions: Competitor Review, 2019 (%)

Imaging, diagnostics and disease management

AI Imaging, Diagnostics and DM, Market Opportunity, 2019 and 2024

AI Imaging, Diagnostics and Disease Management (DM) Estimated Distribution of Sales, 2019 (%)

Imaging, Diagnostics, DM and AI Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)

Imaging AI Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)

Diagnostics AI Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)

Disease Management AI Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)

AI and Imaging, Diagnostic, and DM: Competitor Review, 2019 (%)

Drug discovery and development

AI Drug Discovery & Development, Market Opportunity, 2019 and 2024

Drug Discovery & Development and AI Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)

AI and Drug Discovery & Development: Competitor Review, 2019 (%)

Other applications such as risk analysis fraud protection, cybersecurity, data mining, and nutrition and fitness

Risk Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Other AI Market Opportunity, 2019 and 2024 ($ millions)

Risk Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Other AI Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)

Risk Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Other AI Applications: Competitor Review, 2019 (%)

Future prospects for AI in healthcare include health assistance and medication management, precision medicine applications, drug creation and support in helping people make healthier choices and decisions. The report lists scores of examples of real-world AI offerings, discusses the effects of AI on traditional healthcare delivery and looks at patents in various segments of the market.



The AI market consists of a wide range of company types: tech giants, pharmaceutical and biotechnology leaders, medical device companies and imaging vendors, as well as emerging companies that often do the heavy lifting in development and early incubation of how to apply AI in the healthcare field. The report examines company participation by market segment; estimated investor funding, private company focus ($ millions); and estimated market participation by leaders in AI healthcare, by application, 2019 (% market share).

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Overview

Market Review

Competitors

Scope and Methodology

Recent Company Developments in AI in Healthcare

Copan Diagnostics: Performing Culture Plate Analysis



Sense.ly: Avatar Nurse



GE Healthcare: AI-Powered Hospital Command Centers



Google DeepMind: Breaking the Black Box of Clinical Practice



CareDX and Predigraft: Transplant Testing Risk



Grail: Machine Learning on Cancer Mutations



AI Cure: Boosting Medication Adherence in Trials



Freenome: Computational Biology and Machine Learning for Cancer Detection



ARUP-Techcyte: Detection of Parasites and Ova



Atomwise: AI Speeds up UHTS



Recursion Pharmaceuticals: AI-Powered Biology at Scale



Careskore: Taking In the Patient's Data Picture



CompCyst: Big Increase in Identification of Benign Cysts



Berg: Appling Intelligence to Biomarker Discovery



Deep Genomics: AI Drug Discovery Workbench



Propeller Health: Smart Inhaler Devices



MedAware: AI Physician Alerts Prior to Prescription



Philips Pathology Enhancing Tool



Babylon Health: AI Decides When to Refer Patient to Video Doctor



Bay Echo Labs : FDA-cleared EF Calculation

: FDA-cleared EF Calculation

Seegene: AI-Inspired Molecular Diagnostics



Ibex Medica: Digital Pathology Review



Subtle Medical: Deep Learning on Scans



Clever Culture: FDA Cleared Automation of Sample Interpretation



Medtronic: AI Fights Diabetes



Qiagen: Interpretation of Large Volumes of Data



KidneyIntelX: Improved Kidney Testing



Hitachi: Patient Risk Detection



PredictImmune: Irritable Bowel Disease Predictive Assay

Chapter 2: Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

Industry Overview

The Artificial Intelligence Movement

How Does the Health Industry Stack Up in AI Integration?

Market Breakdown by Application

Market Breakdown by Component

Regional Market Breakdown

AI Technologies

Abbreviations and Definitions

Competitive Summary

The Leaders: Market Application Review

AI Technology Development

Chapter 3: Artificial Intelligence: Population Health

Overview

Industry and Technology Trends

Component Review and Analysis

Competitor Analysis

Chapter 4: AI in Healthcare Workflow Solutions

Overview

Industry and Technology Trends

Component Review and Analysis

Products and Competitors

Competitor Analysis

Chapter 5: AI in Imaging, Diagnostics, and Disease Management

Overview

Imaging

Diagnostics

Disease Management

Industry and Technology Trends

Imaging

Diagnostics

Disease Management

Component Review and Analysis

Products and Competitors

Diagnostics

Disease Management

Competitor Analysis

Chapter 6: AI in Drug Discovery and Development

Overview

Industry and Technology Trends

Component Review and Analysis

Products and Competitors

Competitor Analysis

Chapter 7: AI in Risk Analytics, Cybersecurity and Other Applications

Overview

Industry and Technology Trends

Component Review and Analysis

Products and Competitors

Risk Analytics

Fraud Protection

Cybersecurity

Data Mining

Nutrition and Fitness

Competitor Analysis

Chapter 8: Global AI in Healthcare Markets

Global Market Drivers

Aging Population

Increase in Chronic Disease

Increasing Death Rates

Health Expenditures in Relation to GDP

Global Market for AI in Healthcare

Chapter 9: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Profiles



AiCure

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Atomwise, Inc U.S.

Bay Labs, Inc

Berg Health

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clarify Health Solutions

CloudMedX

Cyclica

Deep Genomics, Inc

Enlitic

GE Healthcare, Inc.

Google, Inc. (Alphabet, Inc.)

IBM, Inc.

iCarbonX

Intel, Inc.

Koninklinjke Philips, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Microsoft, Inc.

Nvidia, Inc.

Qventus, Inc

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

Stryker, Inc

Verint Next IT

Welltok, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/by58v7





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

