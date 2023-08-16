Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Mining Thematic Intelligence Report 2023-2030: AI's Real-time Revolution - Mining Industry's Future Transformed

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Mining - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a value of $909 billion by 2030, expanding at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.2% between 2022 and 2030.

This exponential growth is fueled by recent advancements in machine-learning algorithms, such as OpenAI's GPT-4, coupled with the increasing computing power, allowing AI to revolutionize problem-solving in real-time.

One sector where the impact of AI is particularly pronounced is the mining industry. Companies in this sector are actively seeking innovative solutions to enhance productivity, cut costs, and identify new mineral sources. Already playing a significant role, AI's influence is expected to magnify in the years ahead, reshaping mining operations.

Despite its potential, embracing AI represents a substantial investment, particularly for mining companies grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn. As these companies navigate financial challenges, they face the imperative to reevaluate their allocation of resources in order to adopt emerging AI technologies.

The transformative power of AI is manifesting across industries, making its mark in real-time problem-solving and revolutionizing traditional workflows. With the AI market's projected growth and its already tangible impact on sectors like mining, companies are compelled to chart a strategic course forward to harness the full potential of this technological revolution.

Scope

AI enables mining companies to use autonomous machinery and data to improve efficiency and productivity and reduce downtime. These tools can reduce operational costs for mining companies. Autonomous machinery can also reduce the requirement for on-site workers, thereby removing them from potential hazards and improving safety. AI can help companies better understand the environment and terrain where exploitation is to begin. According to Glencore, this can save firms up to 80% of unnecessary costs

Source: GlobalData

