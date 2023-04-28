Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in the Public Cloud Research Report 2023 Featuring Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Microsoft, OVHCloud, & Tencent

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence in the Public Cloud, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research examines the growing need for artificial intelligence (AI) services to help businesses meet key goals and objectives, as well as the strategic position of public cloud service providers to develop and launch successful AI capabilities for customers.

The report discusses the importance of public cloud providers in the AI ecosystem given the increasing shift in enterprise and consumer data residing in the cloud. Also highlighted are recent shifts with the introduction of generative AI, and the opportunities that this new technology offers for public cloud providers.

Findings of a recent survey of business and IT leaders show that the public cloud is firmly within the current AI ecosystem.

The report identifies three growth opportunity areas for public cloud service providers to create an AI-driven competitive advantage:

Expansion of generative AI into business and developer use cases

Development and launch or enhancement of low- and no-code AI development opportunities in the cloud, and increase or enhancement of infrastructure offerings for AI deployments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for AI in Public Cloud Services

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

AI Definitions

AI Stack

Growth Landscape

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Public Cloud AI Provider Universe

Alibaba

Amazon Web Services

Google

IBM

Microsoft

OVHCloud

Tencent

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Expand Generative AI Use Cases for Enterprise Development

Growth Opportunity 2: Develop and Launch Low-/No-Code AI Development Capabilities in the Public Cloud

Growth Opportunity 3: Create or Enhance Infrastructure Solutions for AI Workloads

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyhh6c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets