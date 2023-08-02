Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Travel and Tourism Intelligence Report 2023: AI-Driven Technologies Disrupting Travel, Enhancing Efficiency and Personalization

02 Aug, 2023, 22:00 ET
The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Travel and Tourism - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This thematic research report delves into the profound impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the travel and tourism industry. With a comprehensive industry analysis and real-life case studies, this report examines the players affected by this theme and highlights how companies are responding to its influence on their operations.
AI has emerged as a pivotal component in the travel and tourism sector, transforming various aspects of the travel journey, from inspiration to the overall experience. Over the years, the industry has witnessed significant changes driven by factors like globalization, changing consumer preferences, and technological advancements.
However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical shifts have brought additional challenges to the industry. Amidst these transformations, AI's role in the sector is expected to grow exponentially by 2030. As a consumer-focused sector, embracing AI can enhance operational efficiency and address critical challenges.
However, it is essential to strike a balance and preserve the human touch, particularly in the luxury segment, as AI continues to shape the future of travel and tourism.
Key Highlights
AI-driven technologies are disrupting the travel and tourism sector. AI can analyze huge amounts of data, generating valuable insights that enhance the customer experience and boost operational efficiency. With AI, making travel arrangements become easier as it offers automated and customized services. AI automates repetitive and time-consuming tasks, reducing waiting times and costs while freeing up employees to focus on more critical responsibilities and addressing chronic staff shortages.
AI provides effective resource management strategies and streamlines processes, increasing enterprise profitability. Its influence extends to marketing strategies, enabling personalized ad targeting and increasing marketing and sales content on social media platforms to enhance customer engagement.
Generative AI can analyze extensive customer data, such as travel history and preferences, to generate personalized recommendations for destinations, activities, and itineraries. Online travel agencies (OTAs) started investing in this technology to enhance customer service and offer unique and tailored travel experiences.
AI is a clear opportunity for the travel industry, but companies need to figure out how to use it in a targeted and strategic way rather than taking a scattergun approach. AI enhances the travel experience and complements it. However, it cannot replace the human touch, especially in situations where empathy is crucial. Therefore, travel companies must blend digital innovation with a personalized communication strategy to optimize customer satisfaction.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of the AI theme. The detailed value chain comprises of four segments: human AI interaction, decision-making AI, motion, and creation. Leading and challenging vendors are identified across both segments.
- It identifies travel and tourism challenges, such as ESG, operational efficiency, and the COVID-19 hangover, and an impact assessment of AI on the travel and tourism industry, addressing these challenges.
- Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways countries and companies have responded to the impact of this theme's growth and what they are doing to grow with this theme.
Key Topics Covered:
- Players
- Travel & Tourism Challenges
- The Impact of AI on Travel & Tourism
- Case Studies
- AI Timeline
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Signals
- AI Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecard
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Our Thematic Research Methodology
- About the Publisher
- Contact the Publisher
