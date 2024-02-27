Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Gains Momentum

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market to Reach $151 Billion by 2030



The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure estimated at US$26.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$151 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.9% CAGR and reach US$68.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 25% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.9% CAGR



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 19.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.8% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Tips the Scale in Favor of AI Infrastructure Market

Competitive Scenario

Select Innovations and Advancements

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Artificial Intelligence (AI): An Introduction

Technologies Enabling AI

Interconnection is Crucial to Develop AI Successfully

Artificial Intelligence Continues to be on an Upward Trend

Enormous Challenges for Artificial Intelligence

Major Challenges in AI Deployment

A Prelude to Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure

Considerations and Steps Involved in Building and Designing AI Stack

Challenges and the Future

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure of the Future Trending Towards Becoming More Modular

Steep Rise of AI Carves Pathway to Grand Success for Global AI Infrastructure Market: Prospects & Outlook

Dynamic Factors Bringing Excitement for Global AI Infrastructure Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

Parallel Computing in AI Datacenters

Rising Uptake of AI Systems, Hardware & Software

Better Access to Cloud Applications

Focus on Customer Satisfaction & Cloud Applications

Rising Popularity of FPGAs

Shortage of Skilled Professionals & AI Hardware Experts

Increasing Requirement of Co-Processors

Industry-AL/ML Provider Partnerships

Data Privacy Issues & Lack of Quality Data

Analysis by Component

Analysis by Technology

Analysis by Deployment

Cloud Unleashing Advanced Machine Learning Capabilities

Regional Analysis

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Demand for AI

Accelerating AI Growth Backed by Future Secure Digital Infrastructure

Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate AI Implementations

Demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Gains Momentum

AI Infrastructure: Steering the Next Wave of Growth

Purpose-Built AI Infrastructure Gaining Importance in Modern Enterprises

AI / ML Offers Significant ROI Possibilities for Enterprises

AI-ready Infrastructure Utilization Help Accelerating the Journey

Can AI Be Trusted for Implementation in Critical Infrastructures?

How AI is Shaping Blueprint of Future for Infrastructure Planning?

IT Infrastructure Management Realm Emerges as Next Destination for AI Technologies

Impact of AI on IT Infrastructure

AI's Power & Cooling Needs: A Double Pinch for Existing Infrastructure, Leading to Rise of AI-as-a-Service

Game-Changing AI Innovations Shifting Boundaries of IT Infrastructure Management

AI Infrastructure Set to Leap Forward with Captivating Innovations

Increasing Adoption of AI Technology to Boost AI Chipsets Market

Use of Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) Witnesses a Robust Increase

AI as a Service Market: Obviating the Need to Make Huge Initial Investments

Growing Adoption of AI Due to Pandemic to Drive Long Term Growth

Barriers Restraining AI Adoption in Healthcare Sector

Increasing investments and R&D in AI Start-Ups to Jack up Market Demand

AI Applications and Major Startups

Industry Collaboration with AI & ML Solutions to Optimize Digital Transformation Strategies

Growth Linked to Growing Focus on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications

Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI Application in Marketing

New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage

Low-Cost, High-Performance Machine Learning Infrastructure Continues Speeding Up Innovations in the Cloud

Rapid Shifting to Cloud-based Infrastructure is Vital to Leverage Full Potential of Machine Learning

The Ways by Which AWS Assists Its Customers in Their Rapid AI/ML Transformation

Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present Significant Growth Potential

Deep Learning & ML-Based Tools Fuel Self-Service Automation

Major Challenges Confronting Artificial Intelligence

Key Challenges Associated With AI Implementation

AI Infrastructure: Challenges and Opportunities

Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence Leads to Regulation Concern in Enterprises

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 152 Featured)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Arm Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Laboratories Europe GmbH

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Synopsys Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ita85s

