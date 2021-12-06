Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Report 2021-2026: AI Robots Becoming Integral Weapon for Crime Control and Modern Warfare

Dec 06, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market to Reach $21.4 Billion by 2026
The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.6% CAGR to reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 26.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.2% share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market.
Companies in industries for which labor costs are the highest among costs are increasingly adopting AI robots. Companies in specialized fields that need top talent are expected to adopt AI integrated robots. Emergence of new tools for analysis of big data is also expected to contribute to market growth for AI in robots going forward.
Strong growth is anticipated for the market for AI in robotics over the coming years as industries recognize the powerful combination of the two technologies offering several benefits in automation of processes and tasks. AI in robotics enables industries to become increasingly flexible in their processes.
The technology provides robots with the learning ability critical for applications. Companies would be able to considerably increase productivity, save time and also make workplace safer for human workers. AI and robotics combination can also enhance potential of human workers. The step ahead for AI would be augmented intelligence which would seamlessly link machine with machine for further productivity gains.
Companies use robots as they are more productive in performing repetitive activities. Tasks can be performed with extreme precision and at great speeds. When integrated with AI, such robots get to learn processes and then perform tasks on their own, without human intervention. This benefit would emerge as the major growth driver for AI in robotics going forward.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.36% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 28.6% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.6% and 24.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments
- Reported Use of Robots for to Combat COVID-19
- COVID-19 Emerges as Crucible of AI-Powered Robots for Healthcare Applications
- Intelligent Security Robots with Enhanced Autonomy Simplify Remote Monitoring during COVID-19
- Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
- Artificial Intelligence Brings in a Transformation in Robotics
- Key Application Markets
- Enabling Technologies
- Robotics & AI Leverage Favorable Industrial Trends
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Companies with Focus on AI Robotics
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 202 Featured)
- ABB
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Amazon
- Asustek Computer
- Blue Frog Robotics
- Bsh Hausgerate
- Fanuc
- Hanson Robotics
- Harman International Industries
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Jibo
- Kuka
- LG
- Mayfield Robotics
- Microsoft Corporation
- Neurala
- Nvidia
- Promobot
- Softbank
- Xilinx
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- AI Robots to See Expanded Growth in 2021 and Beyond
- AI and Robotics Gain Spotlight as Digitalization of Logistics Gains Fervor Amid the Pandemic
- COVID-19 Fast-Tracks Migration Towards Warehouse Automation
- Robotics & Automation to Transform Supply Chain
- Advanced Material Handling Equipment Leverage AI and Machine Learning to Increase Efficiency and Reliability
- High-Growth Opportunities for AI Robots in eCommerce
- Artificial Intelligence Brings in a Transformation in Service Robotics
- Rising Significance of Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Unveils Improved Opportunities
- Governmental Emphasis on AI and Robotics to Support Market Expansion
- Collaborative Robots to Drive Growth
- Growing Focus on Sustainable Implementation of AI in Industrial Environments
- Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor Uptake
- Select Industrial Applications of AI Robots
- Manufacturers Focus on Service Robots with Impressive Computing Power
- AI & Robotics Display Great Potential as Effective Resources in Fight against COVID-19
- Sophisticated Robotic Disinfectant Platforms Aiding COVID-19 Fight
- AI Robots Set to Transform Healthcare Industry
- AI Combined with Surgical Robots to Revolutionize Surgery Landscape
- Rising Significance of Rehabilitation Robots for Physical Therapy
- Growing Geriatric Population & Parallel Increase in Prevalence of Age-Related Conditions: Strong Business Case for Eldercare-Assistive Robots
- Personal Robots Garner Momentum
- AI-powered Household Robots Garner Interest
- Military & Defense: Prominent End-Use Sector for AI Robots
- Government Spending on Military & Defense: A Determinant of Growth in Defense Robots Market
- Exoskeleton Robots Set to Register Strong Growth
- AI Steps into Reinforce Military Exoskeleton Robots
- AI Robots in Agriculture: Developments in AI, Machine Vision & Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization & Growth
- Adoption of AI and Robotics in the Hotel Industry
- Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks
- AI to Advance the Uptake of Robotic Technologies in AVs
- Increasing Automation In The Retail Industry Set to Benefit AI-powered Robotics
- AI Robots Becoming Integral Weapon for Crime Control and Modern Warfare
- AI Robots as School Teachers
- Rising Concerns Over Negative Impact of AI Robots
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
