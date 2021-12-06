Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Report 2021-2026: AI Robots Becoming Integral Weapon for Crime Control and Modern Warfare

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market to Reach $21.4 Billion by 2026

The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.6% CAGR to reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 26.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.2% share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market.

Companies in industries for which labor costs are the highest among costs are increasingly adopting AI robots. Companies in specialized fields that need top talent are expected to adopt AI integrated robots. Emergence of new tools for analysis of big data is also expected to contribute to market growth for AI in robots going forward.



Strong growth is anticipated for the market for AI in robotics over the coming years as industries recognize the powerful combination of the two technologies offering several benefits in automation of processes and tasks. AI in robotics enables industries to become increasingly flexible in their processes.

The technology provides robots with the learning ability critical for applications. Companies would be able to considerably increase productivity, save time and also make workplace safer for human workers. AI and robotics combination can also enhance potential of human workers. The step ahead for AI would be augmented intelligence which would seamlessly link machine with machine for further productivity gains.

Companies use robots as they are more productive in performing repetitive activities. Tasks can be performed with extreme precision and at great speeds. When integrated with AI, such robots get to learn processes and then perform tasks on their own, without human intervention. This benefit would emerge as the major growth driver for AI in robotics going forward.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.36% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 28.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.6% and 24.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AI Robots to See Expanded Growth in 2021 and Beyond

AI and Robotics Gain Spotlight as Digitalization of Logistics Gains Fervor Amid the Pandemic

COVID-19 Fast-Tracks Migration Towards Warehouse Automation

Robotics & Automation to Transform Supply Chain

Advanced Material Handling Equipment Leverage AI and Machine Learning to Increase Efficiency and Reliability

High-Growth Opportunities for AI Robots in eCommerce

Artificial Intelligence Brings in a Transformation in Service Robotics

Rising Significance of Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Unveils Improved Opportunities

Governmental Emphasis on AI and Robotics to Support Market Expansion

Collaborative Robots to Drive Growth

Growing Focus on Sustainable Implementation of AI in Industrial Environments

Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor Uptake

Select Industrial Applications of AI Robots

Manufacturers Focus on Service Robots with Impressive Computing Power

AI & Robotics Display Great Potential as Effective Resources in Fight against COVID-19

Sophisticated Robotic Disinfectant Platforms Aiding COVID-19 Fight

AI Robots Set to Transform Healthcare Industry

AI Combined with Surgical Robots to Revolutionize Surgery Landscape

Rising Significance of Rehabilitation Robots for Physical Therapy

Growing Geriatric Population & Parallel Increase in Prevalence of Age-Related Conditions: Strong Business Case for Eldercare-Assistive Robots

Personal Robots Garner Momentum

AI-powered Household Robots Garner Interest

Military & Defense: Prominent End-Use Sector for AI Robots

Government Spending on Military & Defense: A Determinant of Growth in Defense Robots Market

Exoskeleton Robots Set to Register Strong Growth

AI Steps into Reinforce Military Exoskeleton Robots

AI Robots in Agriculture: Developments in AI, Machine Vision & Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization & Growth

Adoption of AI and Robotics in the Hotel Industry

Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks

AI to Advance the Uptake of Robotic Technologies in AVs

Increasing Automation In The Retail Industry Set to Benefit AI-powered Robotics

AI Robots Becoming Integral Weapon for Crime Control and Modern Warfare

AI Robots as School Teachers

Rising Concerns Over Negative Impact of AI Robots

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

