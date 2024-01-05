Global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Implementation Platform Analysis Report 2023 Featuring Altair RapidMiner, Dataiku, Alteryx, Databricks, and DataRobot

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Implementation Platform Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights key emerging trends in the AI and ML implementation platform industry, offers insights into a few industry platform capabilities, and discusses drivers and restraints that impact the AI market. Additionally, the research offers insights for platform vendors into a growth opportunity related to developing industry-specific business models that enterprise customers can leverage.

Globally, businesses are reestablishing themselves in geopolitically unstable markets, with an emphasis on unlocking data's potential and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to support business outcomes. About 87% of enterprises believe AI and machine learning (ML) are important in achieving business goals to grow revenue, increase operational efficiencies, and improve the customer experience.

Also, megatrends emerging across industries are pushing AI technologies to the forefront of digital transformation, sparking innovation in business models, turbocharging operational efficiencies, disrupting value creation, and setting new benchmarks to drive strategic differentiation.

The emergence of AI and ML implementation platforms enables enterprises to jumpstart their AI adoption journey. These implementation platforms provide support in building, deploying, and monitoring ML model development and operationalization processes. They also facilitate end-to-end ML life cycle development processes - from data ingestion to the visualization of business insights.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Implementation Platforms
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Background - AI and ML Implementation Platforms

  • AI - A Technology Priority for Global Enterprises
  • AI-based Models and Frameworks Drive Efficiency in Enterprise Decision-making
  • Enterprises Are Advancing on Their AI Adoption Journeys
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Increased Commercial Platforms Enable Enterprises to Shift from the Need to Build In-house Platforms
  • AI and ML Implementation Platform - Definition and Segmentation
  • AI and ML Implementation Platforms Are Primary Enablers in Kickstarting the AI Adoption Journey

3. Growth Environment - AI and ML Implementation Platforms

  • Key Trends in the AI and ML Implementation Platform Industry
  • AI/ML Platforms are Expanding Capabilities to Provide End-to-end Life Cycle Model Deployment
  • Increased Focus on Role-based Interaction Is Democratizing Enterprise Adoption
  • Integrating GenAI Capabilities Is Enhancing the Model Development Process
  • Platform Vendors Are Partnering with IT Services Companies to Accelerate GTM
  • Strategic Partnerships with Public Cloud Service Providers to Extend Access to AI Tools and Infrastructure Services

4. Companies to Action

  • Altair RapidMiner
  • Dataiku
  • Alteryx
  • Databricks
  • DataRobot

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Verticalized Offerings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnsh87

