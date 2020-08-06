Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Development and Discovery Market (2020 to 2027) - by Type, Indication, and End-user

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market by Type, Indication, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market was valued at $520 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $4,815 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 31.6% from 2020 to 2027. Artificial intelligence (AI) is science and engineering adopted to design intelligent machines, especially intelligent computer programs. AI is an intelligent system that relates various human intelligence based functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving skills on different disciplines such as biology, computer science, psychology, mathematics, linguistics, and engineering. In the healthcare industry, AI is applicable in medication management, treatment plans, drug discovery& developments and others.



Drug discovery & development includes several processes and phases that demand a huge amount of funds. Furthermore, clinical trials and approval of the drug in the market might be a challenging task. Increase in number of collaborations between pharmaceutical & biotech companies and AI providers are the major driver for this market. Artificial intelligence decreases a large amount of time and cost utilized in the drug discovery and development process, which is mainly influencing market growth. The increasing demand for cloud-based software that enables the researcher to design drugs quickly and accurately is expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning approaches within the life science R&D industry is making drug discovery and development more innovative, time-effective and cost-effective.



The artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market is segmented on the type, indication, end user and region. By type, it is divided into target identification, molecules screening, de novo drug design &drug optimization and preclinical &clinical testing. On the basis of indication, it is classified into oncology, infectious disease, neurology, and others. By end user, it is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and CROs.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America and Middle East and Africa).North America held the major share of the artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to strong economies in the U.S. and Canada; high adoption rate of AI technologies due to large number of investments to boost the drug discovery industry; and large number of cross industry collaborations and partnerships majorly fuels market growth.



List of Key Players



Alphabet Inc.

Atomwise, Inc

Benevolent AI

Cloud Pharmaceutical

Deep Genomics

Exscientia

Insilico Medicine Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.2.1. List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Secondary Research

1.3.2. Primary Research

1.3.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2019

3.4. Porter'sFive Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing Number of Cross Industry Collaborations and Partnerships

3.5.1.2. Artificial Intelligence Reduces Cost and Time Utilized in the Drug Discovery& Development Process.

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of Skilled Professionals

3.5.2.2. Lack of Data Sets in the Field of Drug Discovery

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in Awareness Related to Artificial Intelligence

3.5.3.2. Untapped Market in Developing Regions

3.5.4. Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Development Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Target Identification

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Molecule Screening

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. De Novo Drug Design and Drug Optimization

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Preclinical and Clinical Testing

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Developmentmarket, by Indication

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Oncology

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Neurology

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Infectious Disease

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Development, by End-user

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Contract Research Organization

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Development Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Alphabet Inc.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.2. Atomwise, Inc.

8.3. Benevolent Ai

8.4. Cloud Pharmaceutical

8.5. Deep Genomics

8.6. Exscientia.

8.7. IBM Corporation

8.8. Insilico Medicine Inc.

8.9. Microsoft Corporation

8.10. Nvidia Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ycu439

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

