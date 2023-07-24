Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Markets Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - Deere & Co, IBM, Microsoft, Climate Corp, Farmers Edge, Granular, AgEagle Aerial Syatems, Descartes Labs

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market by Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Predictive Analytics), Offering (Software, AI-as-a-Service), Application (Drone Analytics, Precision Farming) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in the agriculture market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 4.7 billion in 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1%

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the capability of a machine to perform tasks that usually require human intelligence. In the agriculture sector, it provides intelligent solutions that help farmers to grow crops more efficiently. The adoption of AI in agriculture adds significant value to the entire farm and the consumer supply chain.

The combination of the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics through AI allows farmers to analyze real-time data on weather conditions, temperatures, moisture levels, and crop prices in the market.

AI also involves the application of technologies and tools to enhance productivity and profitability in dairy farming. It is used in various agricultural applications, such as precision farming, livestock monitoring, agriculture robotics, and drone analytics.

Report Highlights:

AI-as-a-Service to Witness Highest CAGR Growth:

The market for AI-as-a-Service is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Leading companies like IBM, Microsoft, Granular, and Descartes Labs are actively involved in providing AI-as-a-Service solutions to cater to the evolving needs of the agriculture sector.

Drone Analytics Applications Set for Rapid Expansion:

The market for drone analytics applications is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Drones play a crucial role in supporting farmers by efficiently protecting crops, offering vital soil data, and monitoring overall crop health. The vast potential of microdrones in agriculture showcases a wide range of applications, with drone analytics software utilizing the normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI) for precise vegetation level measurements.

Robust Growth in the Asia Pacific Market:

The Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth, with the highest anticipated CAGR during the forecast period. The widespread adoption of AI technologies in agricultural farming serves as a key driving force behind the market's expansion in this region. Within Asia Pacific, countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific show increasing application of AI in the agriculture sector, especially in developing countries like India and China.

Competitive landscape

The report profiles key players in AI in the agriculture market with their respective market ranking analyses. Prominent players profiled in this report are Deere & Company (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), The Climate Corporation (US), Farmers Edge Inc. (Canada), Granular Inc. (Canada), AgEagle Aerial Syatems Inc. (US), Descartes Labs, Inc. (US).

Premium Insights

Rising Use of Drones to Increase Farm Productivity and Profitability to Provide Opportunities for Players Offering AI-Powered Solutions

Computer Vision Technology to Register Highest CAGR in AI in Agriculture Market Between 2023 and 2028

US and Drone Analytics to Account for Largest Share of AI in Agriculture Market in North America in 2028

in 2028 Asia-Pacific to Record Highest CAGR in AI in Agriculture Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of Newer Technologies in Arable Land to Balance Food Supply and Population Increase

Rising Need for Real-Time Data by Growers and Farmers to Take Preventive Measures

Increasing Crop Productivity Through Deep Learning Technology

Government Support to Adopt Modern Agricultural Techniques

Increasing Use of AI-Enabled Robots and Automation in Agriculture due to Labor Shortage

Restraints

High Cost of AI-Driven Precision Farming Equipment

Opportunities

Potential Growth Opportunities in Developing Countries

Government Schemes Encouraging Adoption of AI Solutions to Manage Small Farms

Rising Use of Drones to Increase Farm Productivity and Profitability

Challenges

Interoperability Issues due to Lack of Standardization of Communication Protocols

Availability of Limited Workforce with Technological Expertise

Insufficient Historical Data to Build Predictive Models

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Analysis of Processor Components Offered by Top 3 Players

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Technology Analysis

Internet of Things (Iot)

Robotics

Blockchain Technology

AI-Driven Drones

Case Studies

E&J Gallo (Us) Adopted IBM Cloud to Increase Yields and Reduce Water Usage

Bunge (Us) Implemented IBM Pairs to Gain Data and Computing Power to Build Advanced Statistical Models

Agropecuaria Canoa Mirim S/A ( Brazil ) Deployed Variable Rate Technology Offered by Farmers Edge to Ensure Accurate Quantity of Fertilizers

Company Profiles

Key Players

IBM

Deere & Company

Microsoft

The Climate Corporation

Farmers Edge Inc.

Granular Inc.

Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Descartes Labs, Inc.

Prospera Technologies, Inc.

Taranis

Cropin Technology Solutions Private Limited

Other Key Companies

Gamaya

Ec2Ce

Precision Hawk

Vineview

Ever.Ag

Tule Technologies

Resson Aerospace Inc.

Connecterra B.V.

Vision Robotics Corporation

Farmbot

Harvest Croo Robotics LLC

Progressive Environmental & Agricultural Technologies (Peat)

Trace Genomics

Cropx Inc.

