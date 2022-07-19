Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Amazon.com, Boeing, Garmin and Intel Among Others

Jul 19, 2022, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market (2022-2027) by Offerings, Technology, Applications, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market is estimated to be USD 6.47 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 32.65 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.23%..
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Airbus SE, Amazon.com Inc, Boeing, Garmin Ltd, Intel Corp, Xilinx Inc, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Use of Big Data in Aerospace Industry
4.1.2 Significant Increase in Capital Investments by Aviation Companies
4.1.3 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications and Services in Aviation Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Limited Number of AI Experts
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of AI to Improve Customer Services
4.3.2 Improved Operational Efficiency with the Help of AI in Aviation Industry
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market, By Offerings
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.2.1 AI Solutions
6.2.2 AI Platforms
6.3 Hardware
6.3.1 Processors
6.3.2 Memory
6.3.3 Networks
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Deployment & Integration
6.4.2 Support & Maintenance
7 Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Machine Learning
7.2.1 Deep Learning
7.2.2 Supervised Learning
7.2.3 Unsupervised Learning
7.2.4 Reinforcement Learning
7.2.5 Semi-Supervised Learning
7.3 Natural Language Processing
7.4 Context Awareness Computing
7.5 Computer Vision
8 Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market, By Applications
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Smart Maintenance
8.3 Flight Operations
8.4 Training
8.5 Surveillance
8.6 Virtual Assistants
8.7 Dynamic Pricing
8.8 Manufacturing
8.8.1 Material Movement
8.8.2 Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection
8.8.3 Production Planning
8.8.4 Quality Control
8.8.5 Reclamation
8.9 Others
9 Americas' Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas
10 Europe's Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe
11 Middle East and Africa's Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA
12 APAC's Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Airbus SE
14.2 Amazon.com Inc
14.3 Boeing
14.4 Garmin Ltd
14.5 Intel Corp
14.6 International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
14.7 Iris Automation Inc
14.8 Kittyhawk
14.9 Lockheed Martin Corp
14.10 Micron Technology Inc
14.11 Microsoft Corp
14.12 NEURALA Inc
14.13 Northrop Grumman Corp
14.14 Nvidia Corp
14.15 Pilot AI Labs Inc
14.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
14.17 Thales Group
14.18 Xilinx Inc
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2knv6p
