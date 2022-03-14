Global Artificial Intelligence in Contact Centers Market Report 2022-2036: Use Cases for AI Today and the Exciting Future of this Technology

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The State of Artificial Intelligence in Contact Centers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Report provides a maturity model for the service experience in contact centers, looking ahead to the next 15 years.

It describes how AI can and should be used, application by application, to enhance contact center performance and provides recommendations and best practices for implementing AI-enabled solutions. It offers both a strategic perspective and tactical guidance to help companies realize the maximum benefits from their AI initiatives.

Artificial intelligence is being added to all of the systems and applications used by contact center agents. It has already introduced a basic form of human-like understanding and intelligence into self-service solutions and is on its way to delivering practical and quantifiable improvements to many other applications.

The State of Artificial Intelligence in the Contact Center analyzes how artificial intelligence (AI) can be applied to transform the customer experience (CX), drive a new era in servicing, and significantly improve the performance of contact centers. It explains AI, its underlying technologies and how it enhances contact center systems and applications.

The Report provides use cases for AI today and anticipates the exciting future of this technology, also analyzing the value proposition and payback for its adoption in each application.



Report Includes

Explanation of what AI means and how it works in contact center systems and applications, including the distinction between AI and rules-based solutions; the synergies and benefits of AI-enabled automation; and the essential role of data in powering AI initiatives

How AI is fundamental in enhancing the CX due to its ability to decipher customer expectations and deliver this information to agents

An explanation of DMG's concept of a centralized contact center "AI hub/brain" and its operational contributions and benefits

An analysis of the maturity and impact of AI in 20 of the most commonly used contact center solutions, plotted by quadrant - AI-enabled, targeted AI, emerging AI, and contributing AI

An in-depth review and analysis of how AI is being applied in each of the top 20 contact center solutions, including a discussion of how it enhances each one, current and future use cases, as well as the value proposition and benefits

A contact center maturity model that looks 15 years into the future to enable contact center leaders to appreciate how they are perceived today and their next steps in the service continuum

A visionary examination of the massive potential of AI to revolutionize contact centers and the service experience

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Contact Center AI Defined and Explained

3.1 Rules vs. AI

3.2 Where Automation Fits in the World of AI

3.3 Data is a Key to the Success of AI Initiatives



4. The Role of AI in Enhancing the CX



5. The Vision for AI in Contact Centers

5.1 Operational Impact of the AI Hub in Contact Centers



6. Contact Center AI-Enabled Applications

6.1 Contact Center Portfolio of AI-Enabled Systems and Applications

6.2 AI-Enabled Systems and Applications for Contact Centers

6.2.1 Intelligent Virtual Agent/Conversational AI

6.2.2 Interaction (Speech and Text) Analytics

6.2.3 Analytics-Enabled Quality Management

6.2.4 Virtual Assistant

6.3 Targeted AI Systems and Applications for Contact Centers

6.3.1 Transcription

6.3.2 Real-Time Guidance

6.3.3 Predictive Behavioral Routing

6.3.4 Predictive Analytics

6.4 Emerging AI Systems and Applications for Contact Centers

6.4.1 Workforce Management

6.4.2 Customer Journey Analytics

6.4.3 Customer Relationship Management

6.4.4 Contact Center Performance Management

6.4.5 Automatic Call Distributor

6.4.6 Dialer/Campaign Management

6.5 Contributing AI Systems and Applications for Contact Centers

6.5.1 Robotic Process Automation

6.5.2 Intelligent Hiring

6.5.3 Desktop Analytics

6.5.4 Knowledge Management

6.5.5 Voice Biometrics

6.5.6 Voice-of-the-Customer/Surveying



7. The Contact Center AI Journey

7.1 The Contact Center Maturity Model

7.1.1 Reactive Contact Centers, 2021

7.1.2 Responsive Contact Centers, 2022 - 2025

7.1.3 Real-Time Contact Centers, 2026 - 2030

7.1.4 Proactive Contact Centers, 2031 - 2035

7.1.5 Predictive Contact Centers, 2036

7.2 Role and Contributions of AI in Contact Centers



8. Final Thoughts



