Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, 2019-2026: Opportunities, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges & Regulatory Implications
May 22, 2019, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), Deployment Type, Security Type, Technology (ML, NLP, and Context-Aware), Application (IAM, DLP, and UTM), End User, and Geography- Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 38.2 billion by 2026 from USD 8.8 billion in 2019, at the highest CAGR of 23.3%.
Major drivers for the market's growth are growing adoption of IoT and increasing number of connected devices, rising instances of cyber threat, growing concerns of data protection, and increasing vulnerability of Wi-Fi networks to security threats. Furthermore, underlying opportunities for the AI in cybersecurity market include growing need for cloud-based security solutions among SMEs and increased use of social media for business functions.
Major restraints for the market are the inability of AI to stop zero-day and advanced threats, and rise in insider cyber threats. Limited number of cybersecurity and AI professionals, and lack of interoperability with existing information systems pose major challenges to the AI in cybersecurity market.
Software segment to hold largest share of AI in cybersecurity market during forecast period
Software holds a major share of the overall AI in cybersecurity market owing to developments in AI software and related software development kits. AI systems require different types of software, including application program interfaces, such as language, speech, vision, and sensor data, along with machine learning algorithms, to realize the applications for cybersecurity.
The software platforms and solutions are available at higher costs as there are only a limited number of experts that develop machine learning algorithms. Companies such as Darktrace (UK), Cylance (US), Securonix (US), and IBM (US) are among the frontrunners in the development of software for the AI in cybersecurity market.
Among all applications, the market for risk and compliance to hold largest share of AI in cybersecurity market from 2019 to 2026
Risk and compliance is the major application in the AI in cybersecurity market and is, therefore, expected to hold large market share during the forecast period. With the latest development of AI-enabled risk and compliance management solution, along with its higher adoption rate among end users, the deployment of this solution has become an integral part of companies to manage their performance effectively. It allows organizations to achieve their desired goals by automating workflows while complying with policy guidelines and government regulations, thereby reducing financial risks as well as safeguarding the company's brand image.
The AI in cybersecurity market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.
APAC is expected to be the largest AI in cybersecurity market during the forecast period. This market is further divided into China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest of APAC. The Rest of APAC includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand. China is the largest market among all APAC countries.
China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing growth in the AI in cybersecurity and its start-ups. SMEs and large enterprises in this region are rapidly adopting cybersecurity solutions to ensure security of their networks, web, and mobile applications. High adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT, Big Data analytics, and cloud computing, and rising concerns about data security in the region are expected to drive the growth of the AI in cybersecurity market in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of IoT and Increasing Number of Connected Devices
5.2.1.2 Increasing Instances of Cyber Threats
5.2.1.3 Rising Concerns of Data Protection
5.2.1.4 Increasing Vulnerability of Wi-Fi Networks to Security Threats
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Inability of AI to Stop Zero-Day and Advanced Threats
5.2.2.2 Rise in Insider Cyber Threats
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Need for Cloud-Based Security Solutions Among SMEs
5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Social Media for Business Functions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Number of Cybersecurity and AI Professionals
5.2.4.2 Lack of Interoperability With Existing Information Systems
5.3 Regulatory Implications
5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.3.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.3.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.3.4 Federal Information Security Management Act
5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.3.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.3.7 International Organization for Standardization 27001
6 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Processors
6.2.1.1 Mpu
6.2.1.2 GPU
6.2.1.2.1 GPU Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate for AI in Cybersecurity
6.2.1.3 Fpga
6.2.1.4 Asic
6.2.2 Memory
6.2.2.1 Memory to Grow at The Fastest Rate for AI in Cybersecurity
6.2.3 Network
6.3 Software
6.3.1 AI Solutions
6.3.1.1 AI-Based Solutions Hold the Largest Market Share
6.3.2 AI Platform
6.3.2.1 Application Program Interface (API)
6.3.2.2 Machine Learning Framework
6.3.2.2.1 Machine Learning Framework Expected to Grow at A Higher Rate
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Deployment & Integration
6.4.2 Support & Maintenance
7 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Cloud-Based Solutions is Driving Its Adoption
7.3 On-Premise
7.3.1 AI-Based Cybersecurity Solution for On-Premise Enable Organizations to Control Platforms, Applications, Systems, and Data
8 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Network Security
8.2.1 Helps to Protect Data From Numerous Threats, Including SQL Injection, DDoS Attack, and Cross-Site Scripting Attacks
8.3 Endpoint Security
8.3.1 Endpoint Security Expected to Be the Major Contributors of AI in Cybersecurity Market
8.4 Application Security
8.4.1 Application Security Expected to Grow at Fastest Rate
8.5 Cloud Security
8.5.1 Cloud Security Solution Provides Complete Threat Protection Against Ransomware, Internal Email Risks, and File Sharing Risks Drive Growth in This Segment
9 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Machine Learning
9.2.1 Deep Learning
9.2.2 Supervised Learning
9.2.3 Unsupervised Learning
9.2.4 Reinforcement Learning
9.2.5 Others
9.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)
9.4 Context-Aware Computing
10 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Identity and Access Management
10.2.1 Increasing Threat of Data Breaches Due to Insider Attacks is Encouraging Organizations Leads to Adopt Iam Solution
10.3 Risk and Compliance Management
10.3.1 Risk and Compliance Management Expected to Be A Major Contributor to AI Cybersecurity Market
10.4 Data Loss Prevention
10.4.1 Data Loss Prevention Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate
10.5 Unified Threat Management
10.6 Security and Vulnerability Management
10.7 Antivirus/Antimalware
10.7.1 for Endpoint Security Antivirus Expected to Be A Major Contributor
10.8 Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud
10.9 Intrusion Detection/Prevention System
10.10 Threat Intelligence
10.10.1 Predict Cyber Threats in Advance is the Major Advantage to Drive the Growth of the Threat Intelligence Segment
10.11 Others
11 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 BFSI
11.2.1 Increased Instances of Cyber-Attacks in the Financial Vertical Driving the Adoption of AI in Cybersecurity
11.3 Retail
11.3.1 Increasing Adoption of AI in Cybersecurity Due to Expanding Customer Base and Growing Use of High-Tech
11.4 Government & Defense
11.4.1 Increased Spending on AI-Based Cybersecurity Solutions is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market
11.5 Manufacturing
11.5.1 Huge Investments in Industry for Automation Driving the Market for AI in Cybersecurity
11.6 Infrastructure
11.6.1 Major Focus on Smart Infrastructure Increasing the Adoption of AI in Cybersecurity
11.7 Enterprise
11.7.1 Rapid Technological Advancements in IoT, Cloud, Telecom Connectivity Driving the Demand for AI in Cybersecurity
11.8 Healthcare
11.8.1 Increasing Number of Data Breaches and Compromised Electronic Healthcare Records Driving the Demand for AI in Cybersecurity
11.9 Automotive & Transportation
11.9.1 Increasing Cyberattacks Due to Rising Number of Connected and Autonomous Cars is Driving the Market for AI in Cybersecurity
11.10 Other
12 Geographic Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players
13.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
