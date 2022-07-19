Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Report to 2029 - Players Include Amazon Web Services, IBM, Intel and Microsoft

DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Technology, Security, Application, Industry, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report provides in-depth analysis of AI in cybersecurity market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2029.



The Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market is expected to reach $66.22 billion, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029



The growth in this market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for advanced cyber security solutions, the frequency and complexity of cyber threats & services, and the rising demand for AI-based cybersecurity platforms in the banking sector. Furthermore, the growing need for AI-based cybersecurity solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises is creating new growth opportunities for vendors in the AI in cybersecurity market. However, factors such as the vulnerability issues associated with IoT devices and misconceptions, and a lack of knowledge regarding AI in cybersecurity solutions pose serious challenges to the adoption of AI in cybersecurity solutions, thereby hampering the market's growth.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global artificial intelligence in the cybersecurity market based on component, technology, security, applications, deployment, industry vertical, and geography. The AI intelligence in cybersecurity market is segmented by component, security time, application, deployment mode, end-use industry and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.



Some of the key players operating in the AI in cybersecurity market are

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), FireEye, Inc. (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), Imperva, Inc. (U.S.), McAfee LLC (U.S.), LogRhythm, Inc. (U.S.), Sophos Ltd. (U.S.), NortonLifeLock Inc. (U.S.), and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), among others



Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the component, technology, security, application, deployment, industry verticals, and countries?

What is the historical market for AI in cybersecurity across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global AI in cybersecurity market?

Who are the major players in the global AI in cybersecurity market, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global AI in cybersecurity market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global AI in cybersecurity market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global AI in cybersecurity market and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Global AI in Cybersecurity Market: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers (2022-2029)

4.2.1.1. Increasing Demand for Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions

4.2.1.2. Growing Significance of AI-Based Cybersecurity Solutions in the Banking Sector

4.2.1.3. Increasing Frequency and Complexity of Cyberattacks

4.2.2. Global AI in Cybersecurity Market: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints (2022-2029)

4.2.2.1. Lack of Skilled AI Professionals

4.2.2.2. AI in Cybersecurity Perceived as an Incomplete Security Solution

4.2.3. Global AI in Cybersecurity Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities (2022-2029)

4.2.3.1. Growing Need for AI-Based Cybersecurity Solutions among SMEs

4.2.4. Global AI in Cybersecurity Market: Impact Analysis of Market Challenges (2022-2029)

4.2.4.1. Misconceptions and a Lack of Knowledge Regarding AI in Cybersecurity Solutions

4.2.4.2. Vulnerability Issues With IoT Devices

4.2.5. Global AI in Cybersecurity Market: Impact Analysis of Market Trends

4.2.5.1. Consistent Rise in the Adoption of Cloud Technologies

4.2.5.2. Increasing Use of Smartphones as an Attack Vector

4.3. Case Studies

4.3.1. Case Study A

4.3.2. Case Study B

4.3.3. Case Study C

4.4. COVID-19: Impact Assessment



5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, by Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Software

5.2.1. AI Solutions

5.2.2. AI Platforms

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Support & Maintenance Services

5.3.2. Deployment & Integration Services

5.4. Hardware

5.4.1. Processors

5.4.2. Networking Solutions

5.4.3. Memory Solutions



6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Machine Learning (Ml)

6.3. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

6.4. Context-Aware Computing



7. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Network Security

7.3. Cloud Security

7.4. Endpoint Security

7.5. Application Security



8. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Identity & Access Management

8.3. Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation

8.4. Data Loss Prevention

8.5. Encryption

8.6. Threat Intelligence

8.7. Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems

8.8. Fraud Detection

8.9. Unified Threat Management

8.10. Security Information & Event Management (SIEM)

8.11. Antivirus/Antimalware

8.12. Risk & Compliance Management



9. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1. Introduction

9.2. On-Premise Deployment

9.3. Cloud-Based Deployment



10. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, by End-Use Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. IT & Telecommunications

10.3. Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

10.4. Retail

10.5. Government & Defense

10.6. Healthcare

10.7. Energy

10.8. Education

10.9. Automotive & Transportation

10.10. Manufacturing

10.11. Aerospace

10.12. Infrastructure



11. Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Asia-Pacific

11.3.1. China

11.3.2. Japan

11.3.3. India

11.3.4. South Korea

11.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.4. Europe

11.4.1. U.K.

11.4.2. Germany

11.4.3. France

11.4.4. Italy

11.4.5. Spain

11.4.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA)



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.2.1. Market Differentiators

12.2.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

12.3. Competitive Dashboard

12.3.1. Industry Leaders

12.3.2. Market Differentiators

12.3.3. Vanguards

12.3.4. Emerging Companies

12.4. Vendor Market Positioning

12.5. Market Share Analysis (2021)



13 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

13.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

13.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.3. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

13.4. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

13.5. Fortinet, Inc.

13.6. FireEye, Inc.

13.7. IBM Corporation

13.8. Intel Corporation

13.9. Imperva, Inc.

13.10. Juniper Network, Inc.

13.11. LogRhythm, Inc.

13.12. Microsoft Corporation

13.13. Micron Technology, Inc.

13.14. McAfee, Llc.

13.15. NVIDIA Corporation

13.16. NortonLifeLock Inc.

13.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

13.18. Sophos Ltd.



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzl56h

