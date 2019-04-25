Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market to 2024 Featuring Apple, Google, Vodafone, Diabnext, IBM, Tidepool & Glooko

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market to grow with a CAGR of 47.55% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The report on the global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024. The study on artificial intelligence in diabetes management market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on artificial intelligence in diabetes management market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings



1. Drivers

The growing acceptance of the inactive or sedentary lifestyle

The increasing prevalence of the metabolic disorder

2. Restraints

Concerns in patient privacy and data security

3. Opportunities

The increasing prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the artificial intelligence in diabetes management market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the artificial intelligence in diabetes management market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Highlights

2.2. Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Projection

2.3. Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Device

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market



4. Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market by Device

5.1. Insulin Delivery Devices

5.2. Diagnostic Devices

5.3. Glucose Monitoring Devices



6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market by Device

6.1.2. North America Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. RoW



7. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market

7.2. Companies Profiles

7.2.1. Apple Inc.

7.2.2. Google Inc

7.2.3. Vodafone Group Plc

7.2.4. Diabnext

7.2.5. IBM Corporation

7.2.6. Tidepool

7.2.7. Glooko Inc.



