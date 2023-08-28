Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring Major Players - Atomwise, BenevolentAI, Exscientia, Insilico Medicine, Recursion Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report will provide a detailed overview of the AI in the drug discovery market. This report analyzes the market trends associated with AI in drug discovery using data from 2020, estimates from 2021, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2028 (i.e., the forecast period 2023-2028), and information about regional markets of AI in drug discovery.

The change AI will bring about in drug discovery will take some time. Despite the stunning results of AI-driven innovations, established pharmaceutical corporations still enjoy a number of benefits. Financial resources, specialized scientific expertise, research and development experience, familiarity with regulations, and teams with well-known commercial and branding identities are a few of these. However, some of the incumbency pillars are already showing signs of early deterioration.

Massive fundraising efforts and less costly in vitro work are lowering the financial barriers for new research programmes. The ranks of AI natives, who are gradually mimicking the benefits of giant enterprises, are currently being populated by scientists and medical specialists.



Given the revolutionary potential of this technology, pharma companies need to make plans for a future in which AI is frequently utilized in drug research. The applications are varied, and pharma companies must decide where and how AI may most benefit them. Emerging companies are ramping up quickly and adding significant value. In practice, it entails taking the time necessary to comprehend the whole impact that AI is having on R&D, which involves separating hype from genuine achievement and realizing the distinction between standalone software solutions and end-to-end AI-enabled drug development.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is boosting the already growing demand for AI in the drug discovery market. Chronic disease affects hundreds of million patients globally. Approximately 45% of Americas, or 133 million people, suffer from one or more chronic healthcare conditions. Similarly, in Europe, nearly 60 million people have more than one chronic disease. Chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise rapidly in the forecast period (2023-2028), and this is expected to create a significant burden on global healthcare.



Similarly, inorganic strategies amongst market players are also boosting the AI in drug discovery market. For instance, BioNTech SE, a German company that focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases as well as cancer medicines such as personalized immunotherapy, acquired InstaDeep, the U.K. based AI start-up engaged in developing a system for making decisions that is intended to train employees and guarantee talent retention.

BioNTech acquired InstaDeep for $683 million, and this enabled it to take advantage of the firm's AI-driven decision-making tools to enhance its own drug discovery and production procedures. This acquisition involves creating personalized cancer vaccines, for which BioNTech and the U.K. government initiated clinical trials on January 6, 2023.



The other vital driving factors are innovation, technological advancements, adoption of AI technologies in pharma industries, and cross-industry collaborations and mergers; these are anticipated to increase the demand for AI in drug discovery during the forecast period. However, limitations associated with AI in drug discovery and shortage of AI workforce will likely impede market growth during the forecast period.



Major players in the AI in the drug discovery markets include Atomwise Inc., BenevolentAI, Exscientia, Insilico Medicine, Recursion Pharmaceuticals and many others. All the major and emerging players are offering a wide range of AI offerings for various therapeutic areas.

This report will highlight the current and future market potential of AI in drug discovery and provide a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities as well as market projections for 2028 and the market shares held by key market players.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the AI in drug discovery market, and corresponding market share analysis based on application, therapeutic area, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Understanding of the importance of ESG in the AI in drug discovery market, consumer attitudes, risks and opportunity assessment, and ESG followed practices by top vendor companies

Discussion of emerging technologies and new developments in the AI in drug discovery market

Identification of the major and emerging players who are considered as leaders in the AI in drug discovery market, as well as technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate the market in their fields

Review of the structure of this industry with respect to company market shares, venture fundings, and recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activities

Analysis of their company competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration

Detailed company profiles of the leading market players, including Atomwise Inc., BenevolentAI, Insilico Medicine, Exscientia plc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Schrodinger

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.6 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Artificial Intelligence

Drug Discovery

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Insights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Future Perspectives

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases Globally

Increasing Adoption of Ai in Pharmaceutical Sector

Potential of Ai in Pharma Sector

Market Restraints

Challenges With Ai in Drug Discovery

Market Opportunities

Partnerships and Mergers Between Sectors

Chapter 5 Regulatory Landscape and Reimbursement Scenario

Regulatory Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 6 Impact of Covid-19 on Market

Overview

Covid-19 Crisis

Covid-19 Drug Discovery and Vaccine Development Using Ai

Impact of Covid-19 on Ai in Drug Discovery

Covid-19 Measures

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Applications of Ai in Drug Discovery

Preclinical Testing

Target Identification

Candidate Screening and Lead Optimization

Drug Repurposing

De Novo Drug Design

Other Applications

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area

Ai in Drug Discovery by Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Other Diseases

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

U.S. Market Size and Forecast

Canadian Market Size and Forecast

Europe

German Market Size and Forecast

U.K. Market Size and Forecast

French Market Size and Forecast

Italian Market Size and Forecast

Spanish Market Size and Forecast

Rest of European Market Size and Forecast

Asia-Pacific

Chinese Market Size and Forecast

Japanese Market Size and Forecast

Indian Market Size and Forecast

South Korean Market Size and Forecast

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast

Rest of the World

South American Market Size and Forecast

Middle East and African Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10 Esg Development

Introduction to Esg

Environmental

Social

Government

The Sustainability of Ai Suppliers in Drug Discovery Industry

Pharma End-user Sustainability in the Ai Industry

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 11 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Current Market Trends

Emerging Technologies

Cell Painting

Quantum Computing

Metabolomics

Chapter 12 M&A and Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Major Strategic Alliances

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Analysis

Vision and Strategy for Ai

Technology and Data

External Ai Collaborations

Managing Internal Talent

Culture and Methods of Work

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Aria Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Atomwise Inc.

Benevolentai

Exscientia plc

Insilico Medicine

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Relay Therapeutics Inc.

Schrodinger Inc.

Xtalpi Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9ofmu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets