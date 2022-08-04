Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Research Report 2022: Advancements in Big Data Analytics With Favorable Funding Presents Avenues for Future Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Research Report by Technology, Component, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market size was estimated at USD 2,318.98 million in 2020, USD 2,725.72 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.81% to reach USD 6,202.67 million by 2026.

Market Segmentation:

This research report categorizes the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing.

Based on Component, the market was studied across Hardware, Services, and Software. The Hardware is further studied across Memory, Network, and Processor. The Services is further studied across Deployment & Integration and Support & Maintenance. The Software is further studied across AI Platform and AI Solutions.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Cardiology, Chest & Lung Scanning, Neurology, Oncology, Pathology, and Radiology.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Healthcare Payers, Hospitals & Healthcare Providers, Patients, and Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising adoption of healthcare artificial intelligence in research areas

Increasing potential to increase quality of care delivery

Restraints

Lack of skilled AI workforce and inexplicit regulatory guidelines for medical software

Issues related to system deployment

Opportunities

Advancements in big data analytics with favorable funding

Challenges

Risk of injuries to patients from AI system errors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market, by Technology



7. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market, by Component



8. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market, by Application



9. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market, by End User



10. Americas Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market



11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles



15. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aidoc Medical Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Arterys Inc.

Caption Health, Inc.

CloudMedx Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

General Electric Company

General Vision, Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MaxQ AI Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Sophia Genetics S.A.

Welltok, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1wvpe

