Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Report 2023: Asia-Pacific Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2022 - Long-term Forecast to 2027 & 2032

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence in marketing market grew from $17.48 billion in 2022 to $22.64 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%. The artificial intelligence in marketing market is expected to grow to $64.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 29.8%.

Artificial intelligence in marketing have applications in social media advertising, search advertising, dynamic pricing, virtual assistant, content curation, sales and marketing automation, analytics platform, others.



The advancement of technologies is seen as an emerging trend in artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market. Software companies are bringing new advanced technology for automated and integrated business models. In October 2020, IBM planned to provide its IBM Watson, an AI for business toolset to industry leaders and make it available across the advertising ecosystem. Altering existing business practices can provide firms with improved AI capabilities in language, automation, and trust.



In March 2022, Zoomd Technologies Ltd., an Israel-based company marketing tech company announced the acquisition of Albert Technologies Ltd., for an undisclosed amount. Through this deal, Zoomd aims to expand its products onto a Self-Service and SaaS business model using Albert's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and add Fortune 500 customers that will now be able to use Zoomd products and services. Albert Technologies Ltd. is a US-based company offering artificial intelligence marketing solution.



APAC was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in marketing market in 2022. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in marketing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the artificial intelligence in marketing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The increasing adoption of virtual assistants is expected to drive the artificial intelligence in marketing market. Virtual assistants are services over the internet or dedicated network with delivery on demand. Due to the pandemic and lockdowns, small and medium-scale enterprises are increasingly focusing on streamlining their business models by adopting virtual assistants.

For instance, in April 2022, ThriveMyWay published an article which states that chatbot ecommerce transactions is projected to hit $112 billion by 2023. Conversational technologies such as virtual agents and chatbots can help businesses save up to 30% on customer support costs. Hence, the increasing adoption of virtual assistants will increase the demand for artificial intelligence in the marketing market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Characteristics



3. Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market



5. Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, Segmentation By Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software

Services

6.2. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, Segmentation By Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cloud

On-Premises

6.3. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Machine Learning

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

6.4. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Social Media Advertising

Search Advertising

Dynamic Pricing

Virtual Assistant

Content Curation

Sales And Marketing Automation

Analytics Platform

Other Applications

7. Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

