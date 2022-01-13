Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Management Market Report 2021 - Cognitive Technologies Drive SCM Solutions to Address Industry Challenges

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the importance of AI in transforming SCM, identifies critical challenges in SCM - especially in the post-COVID-19 era - and recognizes AI and other cognitive technologies as a natural fit for SCM.

The analysis shows that AI and other emerging cognitive technologies will be the key enablers in developing new supply chain models that allow companies to reach customers more effectively.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies are becoming a critical element of supply chain management (SCM) solutions as they evolve from point to integrated solutions. AI plays a vital role in making SCM more agile, transparent, and customer-oriented.

The report details SCM market trends and studies AI's impact in each SCM sub-function, from procurement to customer support services. Most importantly, we offer stakeholders insights into crucial growth opportunities that will shape the industry over the next 2-3 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain Management (SCM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Digital Technologies to Transform the SCM Value Chain

SCM Challenges

Digitization Plays a Vital Role in SCM

The Evolution of SCM Solutions

AI - Integration in SCM Solutions

AI - Transforming SCM

AI - Considerations in Designing SCM Solutions

3. Key Trends

Trend 1 - AI-based Edge Computing Systems Enable Smarter Supply Chain Decision-making

Trend 2 - The Increasing Adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in SCM

Trend 3 - The Convergence and Adoption of Multiple Technologies Accelerate AI Adoption in Supply Chains

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

AI - Use Cases and the Degree of Impact in Supply Chain Functions

Use Cases - Procurement

Use Cases - Manufacturing

Use Cases - Warehouse Management

Use Cases - Transportation and Logistics

Use Cases - Customer Support Services

5. Industry Players

AI-driven SCM Solutions

6. The Way Forward

Building a Resilient Supply Chain Function

The Future of SCM

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Integrated, AI-enabled SCM Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Edge Infrastructure for AI-based Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity Solutions

