Global Artificial Intelligence Market Growth Analysis/Opportunity Report 2023: Advances in Generative, Multimodal, Conversational, and Edge AI Solutions to Offer New Monetization Avenues

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and large data sets to find underlying relationships and drive improved business outcomes.
While still a nascent technology, AI is experiencing increased implementation and adoption across industries to innovate business models, drive operational efficiencies, and create strategic differentiation.
Globally, economic turmoil has accelerated the pace of digital transformation and AI adoption among organizations as they explore new means of enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and driving customer value.
In addition, the AI ecosystem is evolving rapidly, making it essential to understand the overarching trends affecting this technology and its adoption.
Six Key Emerging AI Market Trends
- Democratization of AI reduces enterprise workloads and helps jump-start machine learning projects.
- Multimodal AI plays an important role in unlocking data's potential.
- Increased investment in generative AI is unleashing creative industry applications.
- Conversational AI is emerging as a highly deployed AI technology.
- Vendors are building edge-to-cloud integration platforms and service offerings to support data orchestration.
- Ethical AI principles are emerging as a core aspect of implementing AI technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- AI - Definitions
- AI - A Technology Priority for Global Enterprises
- Enterprises are Advancing on their AI Adoption Journeys
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- AI Landscape
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Emerging AI Market Mega Trends
- Democratization of AI Reduces Enterprise Workloads and Helps Jump-start ML Projects
- Multimodal AI Plays an Important Role in Unlocking Data's Potential
- Increased Investment in Generative AI is Unleashing Creative Industry Applications
- Conversational AI is Emerging as a Highly Deployed AI Technology
- Vendors are Building Edge-to-cloud Integration Platforms and Service Offerings to Support Data Orchestration
- Ethical AI Principles are Emerging as a Core Aspect of Implementing AI Technologies
4 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Industry Vertical Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: AI Advisory and Implementation Services
- Growth Opportunity 3: Conversational Chatbot Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 4: Edge AI
