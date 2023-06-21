Global Artificial Intelligence Market Growth Analysis/Opportunity Report 2023: Advances in Generative, Multimodal, Conversational, and Edge AI Solutions to Offer New Monetization Avenues

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and large data sets to find underlying relationships and drive improved business outcomes.

While still a nascent technology, AI is experiencing increased implementation and adoption across industries to innovate business models, drive operational efficiencies, and create strategic differentiation.

Globally, economic turmoil has accelerated the pace of digital transformation and AI adoption among organizations as they explore new means of enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and driving customer value.

In addition, the AI ecosystem is evolving rapidly, making it essential to understand the overarching trends affecting this technology and its adoption.

Six Key Emerging AI Market Trends

Democratization of AI reduces enterprise workloads and helps jump-start machine learning projects.

Multimodal AI plays an important role in unlocking data's potential.

Increased investment in generative AI is unleashing creative industry applications.

Conversational AI is emerging as a highly deployed AI technology.

Vendors are building edge-to-cloud integration platforms and service offerings to support data orchestration.

Ethical AI principles are emerging as a core aspect of implementing AI technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

AI - Definitions

AI - A Technology Priority for Global Enterprises

Enterprises are Advancing on their AI Adoption Journeys

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

AI Landscape

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Emerging AI Market Mega Trends

Democratization of AI Reduces Enterprise Workloads and Helps Jump-start ML Projects

Multimodal AI Plays an Important Role in Unlocking Data's Potential

Increased Investment in Generative AI is Unleashing Creative Industry Applications

Conversational AI is Emerging as a Highly Deployed AI Technology

Vendors are Building Edge-to-cloud Integration Platforms and Service Offerings to Support Data Orchestration

Ethical AI Principles are Emerging as a Core Aspect of Implementing AI Technologies

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Industry Vertical Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: AI Advisory and Implementation Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Conversational Chatbot Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4: Edge AI

