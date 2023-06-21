Global Artificial Intelligence Market Growth Analysis/Opportunity Report 2023: Advances in Generative, Multimodal, Conversational, and Edge AI Solutions to Offer New Monetization Avenues

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Jun, 2023, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and large data sets to find underlying relationships and drive improved business outcomes.

While still a nascent technology, AI is experiencing increased implementation and adoption across industries to innovate business models, drive operational efficiencies, and create strategic differentiation.

Globally, economic turmoil has accelerated the pace of digital transformation and AI adoption among organizations as they explore new means of enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and driving customer value.

In addition, the AI ecosystem is evolving rapidly, making it essential to understand the overarching trends affecting this technology and its adoption.

Six Key Emerging AI Market Trends

  • Democratization of AI reduces enterprise workloads and helps jump-start machine learning projects.
  • Multimodal AI plays an important role in unlocking data's potential.
  • Increased investment in generative AI is unleashing creative industry applications.
  • Conversational AI is emerging as a highly deployed AI technology.
  • Vendors are building edge-to-cloud integration platforms and service offerings to support data orchestration.
  • Ethical AI principles are emerging as a core aspect of implementing AI technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

  • AI - Definitions
  • AI - A Technology Priority for Global Enterprises
  • Enterprises are Advancing on their AI Adoption Journeys
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • AI Landscape

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Emerging AI Market Mega Trends
  • Democratization of AI Reduces Enterprise Workloads and Helps Jump-start ML Projects
  • Multimodal AI Plays an Important Role in Unlocking Data's Potential
  • Increased Investment in Generative AI is Unleashing Creative Industry Applications
  • Conversational AI is Emerging as a Highly Deployed AI Technology
  • Vendors are Building Edge-to-cloud Integration Platforms and Service Offerings to Support Data Orchestration
  • Ethical AI Principles are Emerging as a Core Aspect of Implementing AI Technologies

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Industry Vertical Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 2: AI Advisory and Implementation Services
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Conversational Chatbot Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Edge AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/129v92

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Online Dissolved Gas Markets, 2022-2023 & 2027: Emerging Opportunities in the Duval Pentagon Method, DGA and Artificial Intelligence, & Online DGA with Partial Discharge Monitoring

UAE Data Center Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2027F Featuring Khazna, Equinix, Etisalat, AWS, IBM, Gulf Data Hub Among Others

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.