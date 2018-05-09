Global Artificial Intelligence Market in Education Sector 2018-2022: Sector to Grow at a CAGR of 43.36% - Key Vendors are Cognii, IBM, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Pixatel & Quantum Simulations

The global artificial intelligence market in education sector to grow at a CAGR of 43.36% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market in Education Sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

For this report, the market is defined as the expenditure incurred by educational institutions toward Al solutions. End-user industries are limited to formal and informal educational institutions, and enterprises serving the K-12 sector and the higher education sector markets.

One trend in the market is increasing demand from emerging economies. Numerous education institutions based in emerging economies are increasingly demanding for AI-based solutions. This industry is also witnessing a rise in the number of investments to cater to the growing demand for cost-effective and efficient teaching technologies.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased adoption of ITS and IAL systems in education sector. Owing to the continuous innovation and increase in the number of ITS, these systems are gaining prominence in the education sector. Software such as IAL and ITS can easily identify the levels of understanding and the student learning patterns.

Key vendors

Cognii

IBM

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

Pixatel

Quantum Simulations

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Global education technology market

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MODEL



Comparison by model

Global AI market in education sector by learner model

Global AI market in education sector by pedagogical model

Global AI market in education sector by domain model



Market opportunity by model

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Global AI market in higher education sector



Global AI market in K-12 sector



Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing emphasis on chatbots

Increasing demand from emerging economies

Increasing number of government initiatives

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



