Global Artificial Intelligence Market in Education Sector 2018-2022: Sector to Grow at a CAGR of 43.36% - Key Vendors are Cognii, IBM, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Pixatel & Quantum Simulations

The "Global Artificial Intelligence Market in Education Sector 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global artificial intelligence market in education sector to grow at a CAGR of 43.36% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Artificial Intelligence Market in Education Sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
For this report, the market is defined as the expenditure incurred by educational institutions toward Al solutions. End-user industries are limited to formal and informal educational institutions, and enterprises serving the K-12 sector and the higher education sector markets.
One trend in the market is increasing demand from emerging economies. Numerous education institutions based in emerging economies are increasingly demanding for AI-based solutions. This industry is also witnessing a rise in the number of investments to cater to the growing demand for cost-effective and efficient teaching technologies.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased adoption of ITS and IAL systems in education sector. Owing to the continuous innovation and increase in the number of ITS, these systems are gaining prominence in the education sector. Software such as IAL and ITS can easily identify the levels of understanding and the student learning patterns.
Key vendors
- Cognii
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Nuance Communications
- Pixatel
- Quantum Simulations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j6jgql/global_artificial?w=5
