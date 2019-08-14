Global Artificial Intelligence of Things (Technology and Solutions ) Markets 2019-2024 with Analysis of 75+ Influential AIoT Companies

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence of Things: AIoT Market by Technology and Solutions 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and solutions (AIoT) is leading to thinking networks and systems that are becoming increasingly more capable of solving a wide range of problems across a diverse number of industry verticals. AI adds value to IoT through machine learning and improved decision making. IoT adds value to AI through connectivity, signaling, and data exchange.

AIoT is just beginning to become part of the ICT lexicon as the possibilities for the former adding value to the latter are only limited by the imagination. With AIoT, AI is embedded into infrastructure components, such as programs, chipsets and edge computing, all interconnected with IoT networks. APIs are then used to extend interoperability between components at the device level, software level and platform level. These units will focus primarily on optimizing system and network operations as well as extracting value from data.

While early AIoT solutions are rather monolithic, it is anticipated that AIoT integration within businesses and industries will ultimately lead to more sophisticated and valuable inter-business and cross-industry solutions. These solutions will focus primarily upon optimizing system and network operations as well as extracting value from industry data through dramatically improved analytics and decision-making processes.

The use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in the area of streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks. Real-time data will be a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions. The ability to capture streaming data, determine valuable attributes, and make decisions in real-time will add an entirely new dimension to service logic.



In many cases, the data itself, and actionable information will be the service. AIoT infrastructure and services will, therefore, be leveraged to achieve more efficient IoT operations, improve human-machine interactions and enhance data management and analytics, creating a foundation for IoT Data as a Service (IoTDaaS) and AI-based Decisions as a Service.



This AIoT market report provides analysis of technologies, leading companies and solutions. The report also provides quantitative analysis including market sizing and forecasts for AIoT infrastructure, services, and specific solutions for the period 2019 through 2024.



The report also provides an assessment of the impact of 5G upon AIoT (and vice versa) as well as blockchain and specific solutions such as Data as a Service, Decisions as a Service, and the market for AIoT in smart cities.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Defining AIoT

2.2 AI in IoT vs. AIoT

2.3 Artificial General Intelligence

2.4 IoT Network and Functional Structure

2.5 Ambient Intelligence and Smart Lifestyles

2.6 Economic and Social Impact

2.7 Enterprise Adoption and Investment

2.8 Market Drivers and Opportunities

2.9 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.10 AIoT Value Chain



3.0 AIoT Technology and Market

3.1 AIoT Market

3.2 AIoT Sub-Markets

3.3 AIoT Supporting Technologies

3.4 AIoT Enabling Technologies and Solutions



4.0 AIoT Applications Analysis

4.1 Device Accessibility and Security

4.2 Gesture Control and Facial Recognition

4.3 Home Automation

4.4 Wearable Device

4.5 Fleet Management

4.6 Intelligent Robots

4.7 Augmented Reality Market

4.8 Drone Traffic Monitoring

4.9 Real-time Public Safety

4.10 Yield Monitoring and Soil Monitoring Market

4.11 HCM Operation



5.0 Analysis of Important AIoT Companies

5.1 Sharp

5.2 SAS

5.3 DT42

5.4 Chania Tech Giants: Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent

5.5 Xiaomi Technology

5.6 NVidia

5.7 Intel Corporation

5.8 Qualcomm

5.9 Innodisk

5.10 Gopher Protocol

5.11 Micron Technology

5.12 ShiftPixy

5.13 Uptake

5.14 C3 IoT

5.15 Alluvium

5.16 Arundo Analytics

5.17 Canvass Analytics

5.18 Falkonry

5.19 Interactor

5.20 Google

5.21 Cisco

5.22 IBM Corp.

5.23 Microsoft Corp.

5.24 Apple Inc.

5.25 Salesforce Inc.

5.26 Infineon Technologies AG

5.27 Amazon Inc.

5.28 AB Electrolux

5.29 ABB Ltd.

5.30 AIBrian Inc.

5.31 Analog Devices

5.32 ARM Limited

5.33 Atmel Corporation

5.34 Ayla Networks Inc.

5.35 Brighterion Inc.

5.36 Buddy

5.37 CloudMinds

5.38 Cumulocity GmBH

5.39 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

5.40 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

5.41 Echelon Corporation

5.42 Enea AB

5.43 Express Logic Inc.

5.44 Facebook Inc.

5.45 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.46 Gemalto N.V.

5.47 General Electric

5.48 General Vision Inc.

5.49 Graphcore

5.50 H2O.ai

5.51 Haier Group Corporation

5.52 Helium Systems

5.53 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5.54 Huawei Technologies

5.55 Siemens AG

5.56 SK Telecom

5.57 SoftBank Robotics

5.58 SpaceX

5.59 SparkCognition

5.60 STMicroelectronics

5.61 Symantec Corporation

5.62 Tellmeplus

5.63 Tend.ai

5.64 Tesla

5.65 Texas Instruments

5.66 Thethings.io

5.67 Veros Systems

5.68 Whirlpool Corporation

5.69 Wind River Systems

5.70 Juniper Networks

5.71 Nokia Corporation

5.72 Oracle Corporation

5.73 PTC Corporation

5.74 Losant IoT

5.75 Robert Bosch GmbH

5.76 Pepper

5.77 Terminus

5.78 Tuya Smart



6.0 AIoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024

6.1 Global AIoT Market Outlook and Forecasts

6.2 Regional AIoT Markets 2019-2024

6.3 AIoT Unit Deployment 2019-2024



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Networking Equipment Providers

7.10 Networking Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 Workplace Solution Providers

7.18 Enterprise and Government



