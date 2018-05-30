Global Artificial Intelligence Technologies Research Report 2018-2025: Overview of AI in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries - Focus on Key Technology Concepts and Applications

The report provides an overview of artificial intelligence (AI) within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, outlining key technology concepts and AI applications within these sectors.

AI technologies can be categorized into three different subsets: cognitive sciences and learning, comprehension, and robotics and environmental interpretation.

These three technologies are not distinct, and may be combined to design and apply algorithms to data sets in order to analyze and learn. This is the point at which AI becomes comparable to human intelligence.

AI promises to revolutionize the performance of existing industries and create new market sectors. The AI market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow to $59 billion by 2025, as a result of increased uptake by the wider market and advances in computer technology (Tracita, 2017).

These technologies have the potential to advance established industries through improving the efficiency and accuracy of company operations, leading to greater productive output. In an increasingly interconnected world with large data resources, AI offers the potential for industries to offer improved products and services to consumer markets, ultimately leading to positive changes on a global scale.

Scope

How prevalent is the usage of AI technologies within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors and how will this change in the coming years?

What are the most important drivers and restraints of AI adoption within healthcare and pharmaceuticals?

What are the key stakeholders in the funding and provision of AI technologies within healthcare and pharmaceuticals?

How will different sectors, such as clinical trials, diagnostics and epidemiological forecasting be impacted by AI technologies?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Overview of Artificial Intelligence Technologies

2.1 Current and Future Value of Global Artificial Intelligence Market

2.2 What is Artificial Intelligence?

2.2.1 Machine Learning

2.2.2 Algorithms

2.2.3 Data Sharing Platforms

2.2.4 Future Considerations



3 Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries

3.1 Overview of Artificial Intelligence in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industries

3.2 Services Benefitting From Artificial Intelligence Technologies within the Healthcare and Pharmamceutical Sectors

3.3 Key Objectives of Artificial Intelligence Technologies within Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals?

3.4 Key Stakeholders in the Funding and Provision of Artificial Intelligence Technologies

3.4.1 Payers

3.4.2 Financial intermediaries

3.4.3 Providers

3.4.4 Purchasers

3.4.5 Producers

3.4.6 Information Technology

3.5 Key Market Segments

3.5.1 Artificial Intelligence Technology Companies

3.5.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Industries

3.5.3 Healthcare Professionals and Providers

3.5.4 Regulatory Bodies

3.5.5 Consumers

3.6 How Prevalent is the Use of AI Technology by Healthcare Organizations? Industry Survey Results



4 Key Drivers and Restraints for Artificial Intelligence within the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sectors

4.1 Key Drivers in the Global Artificial Intelligence Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Markets - Industry Survey Results

4.1.1 Need for More Cost-Effective Methods in Drug Development and R&D

4.1.2 Increased Need to Demonstrate Value and Effectiveness of Therapies

4.1.3 Unmet Clinical Needs that Conventional Approaches Failed to Address

4.1.4 Increasing Processing Power and Decreasing Costs Associated with Artificial Intelligence Technology

4.1.5 Increasing Demand for Products and Services Due to an Ageing Population

4.1.6 Increased Need to Reduce the Imbalance between Healthcare Services and Patient Demand

4.1.7 Increased Need for Cross-Sector Partnerships

4.1.8 Other Important Growth Drivers in the Artificial Intelligence Market in 2018

4.2 Key Restraints in the Global Artificial Intelligence Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Markets - Industry Survey Results

4.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Security and Privacy

4.2.2 Reluctance of Healthcare Practitioners to Adopt New Technologies

4.2.3 Unclear Regulatory and Legal Frameworks Surrounding the Use of Artificial Intelligence

4.2.4 Lack of Curated Healthcare Data and Associated Infrastructure

4.2.5 Shortage of IT Skills within the Healthcare Industry

4.2.6 Difficulty in Deployment of Artificial Intelligence Technologies

4.2.7 High Initial Capital Requirement

4.2.8 Patented Artificial Intelligence Technologies



5 Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence within the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries

5.1 Current Roles of Artificial Intelligence in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industries

5.2 Artificial Intelligence Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery and Preclinical Development

5.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Trials: Optimizing Study Design and Patient Recruitment

5.2.3 Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence beyond R&D: Pharmacovigilance, Manufacturing and Marketing

5.2.4 Concluding Remarks: Artificial Intelligence Benefits from Discovery to Marketing

5.3 Artificial Intelligence Opportunities in the Healthcare Industry

5.3.1 Personalized Medicine, Monitoring and Management

5.3.2 Diagnostics

5.3.3 Epidemiological Forecasting

5.3.4 Big Data

5.3.5 Concluding Remarks - Big Data May decide the Future of the Industry



6 Key Players and Strategic Consolidations within the Artificial Intelligence Healthcare and Pharmaceutial Landscape

6.1 Strategic Consolidations Landscape

6.1.1 Investment and Partnerships

6.1.2 Co-development Deals

6.1.3 Licensing Deals

6.1.4 Investors

6.2 The Company Landscape

6.2.1 Large Pharmaceutical Companies

6.2.2 Large Technology Firms with Vested Healthcare Interests

6.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Start-Ups



7 Conclusions and Future Outlook for AI Technologies

7.1 The Greatest Positive Impact will be Seen in Personalized Medicine in the Next Five Years

7.2 Some 67% of Survey Respondents are Likely to Increase their Investments within Artificial Intelligence Technologies in the Next Five Years

7.3 Which Regions Will Receive the Highest Investments in Artificial Intelligence in the Next Five Years? Industry Survey Results

7.4 What Are the Main Concerns for Companies Looking to Invest in Artificial Intelligence? Industry Survey Results

7.5 What Are the Regional Concerns for Companies Looking to Invest in Artificial Intelligence? Industry Survey Results



8 Appendix



