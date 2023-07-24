Global Artificial Nails Market to Witness Strong Growth to 2027: Driven by Growing Adoption of Nail Art and Expansion of Distribution Network

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Nails Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial nails market is projected to grow by USD 303.92 million during the period of 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive report on the artificial nails market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering around 25 vendors.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Acrylic nails

Gel nails

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Prime Companies Driving the Artificial Nails Market Growth:

The report identifies the following key companies driving the artificial nails market growth:

Ardell International Inc.

Chillhouse LLC

Clutch Nails

Cuccio Naturale

Dashing Diva

Glamnetic LLC

ImageLush

KISS Products Inc.

KM Nail Manufacturer

Marmalade Cosmetics LLC

Nail Alliance North America Inc.

Nail Systems International

NAILS OF LA LLC

Olive and June LLC

Parfums de Coeur Ltd.

PopSockets LLC

Sheba Nails

Static Nails

Wella Operations US LLC

young nail Inc.

The artificial nails market is witnessing strong growth, propelled by the increasing adoption of nail art and nail enhancements among consumers. Additionally, the expanding presence of nail salons and nail care services, along with the availability of various artificial nail types and designs to cater to diverse consumer preferences, is expected to fuel considerable demand in the market.

The report on the artificial nails market covers the following areas:

Artificial nails market sizing

Artificial nails market forecast

Artificial nails market industry analysis

This insightful report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Purchasing this report will equip businesses with crucial data to make informed decisions and capitalize on the lucrative opportunities in the artificial nails market.

