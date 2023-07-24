Global Artificial Nails Market to Witness Strong Growth to 2027: Driven by Growing Adoption of Nail Art and Expansion of Distribution Network

24 Jul, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Nails Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The artificial nails market is projected to grow by USD 303.92 million during the period of 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive report on the artificial nails market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering around 25 vendors.
Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Acrylic nails
- Gel nails
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Prime Companies Driving the Artificial Nails Market Growth:
The report identifies the following key companies driving the artificial nails market growth:
- Ardell International Inc.
- Chillhouse LLC
- Clutch Nails
- Cuccio Naturale
- Dashing Diva
- Glamnetic LLC
- ImageLush
- KISS Products Inc.
- KM Nail Manufacturer
- Marmalade Cosmetics LLC
- Nail Alliance North America Inc.
- Nail Systems International
- NAILS OF LA LLC
- Olive and June LLC
- Parfums de Coeur Ltd.
- PopSockets LLC
- Sheba Nails
- Static Nails
- Wella Operations US LLC
- young nail Inc.
The artificial nails market is witnessing strong growth, propelled by the increasing adoption of nail art and nail enhancements among consumers. Additionally, the expanding presence of nail salons and nail care services, along with the availability of various artificial nail types and designs to cater to diverse consumer preferences, is expected to fuel considerable demand in the market.
The report on the artificial nails market covers the following areas:
- Artificial nails market sizing
- Artificial nails market forecast
- Artificial nails market industry analysis
This insightful report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Purchasing this report will equip businesses with crucial data to make informed decisions and capitalize on the lucrative opportunities in the artificial nails market.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xq9zt6
