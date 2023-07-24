Global Artificial Nails Market to Witness Strong Growth to 2027: Driven by Growing Adoption of Nail Art and Expansion of Distribution Network

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Jul, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Nails Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial nails market is projected to grow by USD 303.92 million during the period of 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive report on the artificial nails market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering around 25 vendors.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

  • Acrylic nails
  • Gel nails
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Prime Companies Driving the Artificial Nails Market Growth:

The report identifies the following key companies driving the artificial nails market growth:

  • Ardell International Inc.
  • Chillhouse LLC
  • Clutch Nails
  • Cuccio Naturale
  • Dashing Diva
  • Glamnetic LLC
  • ImageLush
  • KISS Products Inc.
  • KM Nail Manufacturer
  • Marmalade Cosmetics LLC
  • Nail Alliance North America Inc.
  • Nail Systems International
  • NAILS OF LA LLC
  • Olive and June LLC
  • Parfums de Coeur Ltd.
  • PopSockets LLC
  • Sheba Nails
  • Static Nails
  • Wella Operations US LLC
  • young nail Inc.

The artificial nails market is witnessing strong growth, propelled by the increasing adoption of nail art and nail enhancements among consumers. Additionally, the expanding presence of nail salons and nail care services, along with the availability of various artificial nail types and designs to cater to diverse consumer preferences, is expected to fuel considerable demand in the market.

The report on the artificial nails market covers the following areas:

  • Artificial nails market sizing
  • Artificial nails market forecast
  • Artificial nails market industry analysis

This insightful report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Purchasing this report will equip businesses with crucial data to make informed decisions and capitalize on the lucrative opportunities in the artificial nails market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xq9zt6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Innovative Cooling Technologies Gain Traction in the Data Center Cooling Market 2022-2028

Global Pain Management Device Market Report 2023-2028: Advancing Pain Relief - Research and Innovations Drive Global Market Expansion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.