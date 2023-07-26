Global Artificial Organ Bank Market to Witness Rapid Growth, Fueled by Increasing Geriatric Population and Rise in the Number of Accidents, Expected to Reach $17.68 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Organ Bank Market (2023-2028) by Production Type, Technology, Bionics, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Organ Bank Market is estimated to be USD 11.47 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.68 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.04%.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Artificial Organ Bank Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Artificial Organ Bank Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT Analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population and Rise in the Number of Accidents

Growing Awareness of Artificial Organ Transplant

Restraints

Capital Intensive Implantation Process

Opportunities

Rising Investments in Research and Development

Technological Innovations in Artificial Implants

Challenges

Lack of Expertise in the Field

Probable Risks Pertinent With Artificial Organs

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter International Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH

Biomet, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

MGM Healthcare

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

SynCardia Systems, LLC

Terumo Corp.

Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

Xenios Ag

Market Segmentation

The Global Artificial Organ Bank Market is segmented based on Production Type, Technology, Bionics, and Geography.

By Production Type, the market is classified into Blood Vessels, Ears, Eyes, Heart, Kidney, Liver, and Pancreas.

By Technology, the market is classified into Electrical and Mechanical.

By Bionics, the market is classified into Brain Bionic, Cardiac Bionic, Ear Bionic, Limbs Bionic, and Vision Bionic.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

