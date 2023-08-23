Global Artificial Organs Market Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring Leading Innovators - Abbott, Getinge, LivaNova, Nipro and Sonova

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Organs: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the rapidly advancing field of healthcare, the Global Artificial Organs Market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to surge from $14.4 billion in 2023 to a substantial value of $17.7 billion by the year 2028, manifesting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.

The study meticulously reviews both established industry giants and promising newcomers, providing insights that traverse the diverse spectrum of artificial organs, including artificial hearts, kidneys, lungs, pancreases, and cochlear implants.

The escalating prevalence of organ failure, coupled with the persistent scarcity of viable donor organs, forms a foundation for the market's ascent. Technological innovations are at the helm of this growth trajectory, equipping healthcare providers with novel solutions to address organ-related challenges. Concurrently, the escalating healthcare expenditure worldwide serves as a catalyst, amplifying the integration of artificial organs as a viable therapeutic option.

Aging populations, susceptible to the general wear and tear of organs, are another pivotal driver shaping the market's expansion. In this era of medical innovation, the global artificial organs market stands on the brink of transformative growth, poised to address critical healthcare needs with pioneering solutions.

Reasons for Growth

Chronic diabetes and infection or prolonged blood pressure lead to chronic kidney failure.

Inheritance of liver disease, viral infection, autoimmune diseases, liver cancer, or other toxins. These diseases cause the liver cells to die and scar tissue to form, resulting in loss of function.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, or pulmonary hypertension gives rise to the demand for lung transplants.

Diseases such as cardiomyopathy (where heart muscles are weakened or stiffened), myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscles), or coronary heart disease (blockages in blood vessels) could lead someone to require a heart transplant.

Growing awareness about the benefits of using artificial organs over traditional organ transplantation surgeries and an increase in R&D investments focused on developing new types of artificial organs is an additional factor propelling the growth of this market.

Report Includes

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Discussion about the benefits of using artificial organs over traditional organs in transplantation surgeries, and increase in development of new types of artificial organs as driving factors to the market

Identification of challenges and discussion on how to overcome from those to reach its commercialization potential

Insights into R&D investments, government growth-promoting policies, rules, and regulations

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis

Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Abbott, Getinge AB, LivaNova, Nipro Corp. and Sonova

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Highlights of the Artificial Organs Market

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Definitions

Overview

Artificial Organs

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Market Drivers

Aging Population

Diabetic Cases by Countries

Chronic Kidney Disease Cases by Countries

Penetration of Artificial Organs in Emerging Markets

Market Opportunity

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Introduction

Artificial Heart

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Lung

Artificial Pancreas

Cochlear Implant

Chapter 6 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Introduction

Covid-19 Impact on the Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Industries

Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures

Impact of Covid-19 on Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Product Segments

Covid-19 Impact on Artificial Organs Markets

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Industry Scenario

Company Shares

Chapter 9 Emerging/Upcoming Technologies

Key/Emerging Technologies/Trends in the Market

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Organ-On-A-Chip

Bio-Fabrication and 3D Bioprinting

Biomaterials and Biocompatible Materials

Immunomodulation and Immunotolerance Strategies

Neural Interfaces and Brain-Machine Interfaces

Gene Editing and Gene Therapy

Chapter 10 M&A and Fundings Outlook

M&A Analysis

Syncardia System's Acquisition by Versa Capital Management

Abiomed's Acquisition of Berlin Heart

Livanova's Acquisition of Tandemlife

Fresenius Medical Care's Acquisition of Nxstage Medical

B. Braun's Acquisition of Nxstage Medical's Bloodlines Business

Livanova's Acquisition of Tandemlife

Cantel Medical's Acquisition of Hemodialysis Business from Gambro

Eli Lilly's Acquisition of Protomer Technologies

Johnson & Johnson Acquisition of Abiomed Inc.

Chapter 11 Sustainability in Artificial Organs Market: An Esg Perspective

Introduction

Environmental Factors

Social Factors

Governance Factors

Artificial Organs Market: Esg Performance Analysis, by Company

Conclusion

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis by Manufacturer

Chapter 13 Pipeline Analysis

Clinical Trials Scenario

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Abiomed

Abbott

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Se

Cochlear Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Kgaa

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Getinge Ab

Insulet Corp.

Livanova plc

Medtronic

Med-El Medical Electronics

Nipro Corp.

Sonova

Terumo Corp.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Ypsomed Ag

