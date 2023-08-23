Global Artificial Organs Market Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring Leading Innovators - Abbott, Getinge, LivaNova, Nipro and Sonova

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Aug, 2023, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Organs: Global Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the rapidly advancing field of healthcare, the Global Artificial Organs Market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to surge from $14.4 billion in 2023 to a substantial value of $17.7 billion by the year 2028, manifesting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.

The study meticulously reviews both established industry giants and promising newcomers, providing insights that traverse the diverse spectrum of artificial organs, including artificial hearts, kidneys, lungs, pancreases, and cochlear implants.

The escalating prevalence of organ failure, coupled with the persistent scarcity of viable donor organs, forms a foundation for the market's ascent. Technological innovations are at the helm of this growth trajectory, equipping healthcare providers with novel solutions to address organ-related challenges. Concurrently, the escalating healthcare expenditure worldwide serves as a catalyst, amplifying the integration of artificial organs as a viable therapeutic option.

Aging populations, susceptible to the general wear and tear of organs, are another pivotal driver shaping the market's expansion. In this era of medical innovation, the global artificial organs market stands on the brink of transformative growth, poised to address critical healthcare needs with pioneering solutions.

Reasons for Growth

  • Chronic diabetes and infection or prolonged blood pressure lead to chronic kidney failure.
  • Inheritance of liver disease, viral infection, autoimmune diseases, liver cancer, or other toxins. These diseases cause the liver cells to die and scar tissue to form, resulting in loss of function.
  • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, or pulmonary hypertension gives rise to the demand for lung transplants.
  • Diseases such as cardiomyopathy (where heart muscles are weakened or stiffened), myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscles), or coronary heart disease (blockages in blood vessels) could lead someone to require a heart transplant.
  • Growing awareness about the benefits of using artificial organs over traditional organ transplantation surgeries and an increase in R&D investments focused on developing new types of artificial organs is an additional factor propelling the growth of this market.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Discussion about the benefits of using artificial organs over traditional organs in transplantation surgeries, and increase in development of new types of artificial organs as driving factors to the market
  • Identification of challenges and discussion on how to overcome from those to reach its commercialization potential
  • Insights into R&D investments, government growth-promoting policies, rules, and regulations
  • Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis
  • Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Abbott, Getinge AB, LivaNova, Nipro Corp. and Sonova

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Market Outlook
  • Highlights of the Artificial Organs Market

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Definitions

  • Overview
  • Artificial Organs

Chapter 4 Market Trends

  • Market Drivers
  • Aging Population
  • Diabetic Cases by Countries
  • Chronic Kidney Disease Cases by Countries
  • Penetration of Artificial Organs in Emerging Markets
  • Market Opportunity
  • Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Introduction
  • Artificial Heart
  • Artificial Kidney
  • Artificial Lung
  • Artificial Pancreas
  • Cochlear Implant

Chapter 6 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

  • Introduction
  • Covid-19 Impact on the Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Industries
  • Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures
  • Impact of Covid-19 on Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Product Segments
  • Covid-19 Impact on Artificial Organs Markets

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Market Overview and Discussion
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Industry Scenario
  • Company Shares

Chapter 9 Emerging/Upcoming Technologies

  • Key/Emerging Technologies/Trends in the Market
  • Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
  • Organ-On-A-Chip
  • Bio-Fabrication and 3D Bioprinting
  • Biomaterials and Biocompatible Materials
  • Immunomodulation and Immunotolerance Strategies
  • Neural Interfaces and Brain-Machine Interfaces
  • Gene Editing and Gene Therapy

Chapter 10 M&A and Fundings Outlook

  • M&A Analysis
  • Syncardia System's Acquisition by Versa Capital Management
  • Abiomed's Acquisition of Berlin Heart
  • Livanova's Acquisition of Tandemlife
  • Fresenius Medical Care's Acquisition of Nxstage Medical
  • B. Braun's Acquisition of Nxstage Medical's Bloodlines Business
  • Livanova's Acquisition of Tandemlife
  • Cantel Medical's Acquisition of Hemodialysis Business from Gambro
  • Eli Lilly's Acquisition of Protomer Technologies
  • Johnson & Johnson Acquisition of Abiomed Inc.

Chapter 11 Sustainability in Artificial Organs Market: An Esg Perspective

  • Introduction
  • Environmental Factors
  • Social Factors
  • Governance Factors
  • Artificial Organs Market: Esg Performance Analysis, by Company
  • Conclusion

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

  • Patent Analysis by Manufacturer

Chapter 13 Pipeline Analysis

  • Clinical Trials Scenario

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

  • Abiomed
  • Abbott
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • B. Braun Se
  • Cochlear Ltd.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Kgaa
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Getinge Ab
  • Insulet Corp.
  • Livanova plc
  • Medtronic
  • Med-El Medical Electronics
  • Nipro Corp.
  • Sonova
  • Terumo Corp.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
  • Ypsomed Ag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3518j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Poised to Reach $4.08 Billion by 2030, Driven by Military Adoption and Intelligent Advancements

Fueled by Food & Beverage Demand: High-Barrier Pouches Market to Reach $4.15 Billion by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.