Global Artificial Photosynthesis Market (2022 to 2030) - Featuring Engie, Panasonic and Toshiba Among Others

DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Photosynthesis Market - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial photosynthesis market size will grow to USD 185 Million by 2030 from USD 62 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The global artificial photosynthesis market is driven by the government fundings and grants for the research and development of artificial photosynthesis technology; global plans for net zero emissions. Growing demand of green H2 and eco-friendly liquid fuels are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the artificial photosynthesis market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific: The largest region in the artificial photosynthesis market.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global artificial photosynthesis market between 2022-2030. The region has been segmented, by country, into Japan, China, India, and South Korea. The region faces a tough challenge to reduce its carbon footprint from various fossil-fuel-powered operations, including power generation.

Asia Pacific is one of the leading markets that has adopted green technologies to meet the targets set by the governments for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, countries such as Japan and South Korea are increasing their investments in innovative energy & fuel generation technologies, such as fuel cells, carbon recycling, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Artificial Photosynthesis Market

4.2 Artificial Photosynthesis Market, By Region

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Patent Analysis

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.4.1 Us Air Force Plans For Transition To Sustainable Aviation Fuel

5.4.1.1 Problem Statement

5.4.1.2 Solution

5.4.2 Proctor And Gamble's Oath For Carbon Neutrality By 2040

5.4.2.1 Problem Statement

5.4.2.2 Solution

5.5 Key Conferences And Events In 2022 & 2023

5.6 Government Agencies And Other Organizations

5.7 Technological Analysis

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Various Probable End Users

5.9 Ecosystem

5.10 Indicative Pricing Analysis

6. Artificial Photosynthesis Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hydrocarbons

6.3 Hydrogen

6.4 Chemicals

7. Artificial Photosynthesis Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Photo-Electro Catalysis

7.3 Co-Electrolysis

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Nanotechnology

7.4.2 Hybrid Process

8. Geographical Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends

9.3 Recent Market Developments

9.4 Industry Concentration

9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.5.1 Star

9.5.2 Pervasive

9.5.3 Emerging Leader

9.5.4 Participant

9.6 Company Product Coverage

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers

10.1.1 Engie

10.1.2 Panasonic Corporation

10.1.3 Fujitsu

10.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

10.1.5 Toshiba Corporation

10.1.6 Toyota Central R&D Labs., Inc.

10.1.7 Siemens Energy

10.1.8 Fujifilm Corporation

10.1.9 Twelve (Formerly Known As, Opus 12)

10.1.10 Evonik Industries Ag

10.2 R&D Institutes

10.2.1 Berkeley Lab

10.2.2 Deutsche Akademie Der Naturforscher Leopoldina

10.2.3 Indian Institute Of Science(Iisc)

10.2.4 Center For Hybrid Approaches In Solar Energy To Liquid Fuels (Chase) 95

10.2.5 Iciq

10.2.6 New Energy And Industrial Technology Development Organization

10.2.7 University Of Toronto

10.2.8 The University Of Pau And Pays De L'Adour

10.2.9 University Of Bologna

11 Appendix

