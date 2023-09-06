Global Artificial Retina Market to Witness Steady 7.5% Growth by 2031, Addressing Vision Impairment and Blindness

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Retina Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts - 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial retina market is anticipated to witness a steady growth rate of 7.5% by 2031. With millions of people worldwide affected by retinal degenerative diseases, leading to varying degrees of vision impairment and even blindness, the need for innovative solutions is paramount. Retinal degenerative diseases, such as Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), impact normal visual function and quality of life. Photoreceptor cell damage in the retina, if left untreated, can lead to complete vision loss.

AMD and RP are among the most common retinal degenerative diseases. AMD leads to progressive central vision loss, while RP causes night blindness followed by tunnel vision over time. The World Health Organization ranks AMD as the third leading cause of blindness, contributing to 8.7% of global blindness prevalence in industrialized countries. The prevalence of both AMD and RP is projected to increase significantly over the coming years.

Despite advancements in medical science, there is currently no definitive pharmacological treatment or cure for restoring retinal function. Artificial retinas have emerged as a promising solution to aid patients with AMD or RP. These retinas are designed to convert light into electrical signals that stimulate retinal neurons. They can be placed internally or externally on the retina. There are two main types of artificial retinas: epiretinal implants that communicate directly with ganglion and bipolar cells, and sub-retinal implants that replace damaged photoreceptors.

The artificial retina market is witnessing substantial investment in research and development by various players aiming to create improved devices tailored to conditions like AMD and RP. Regions such as North America and Europe are expected to be major contributors to the artificial retina market. The prevalence of blindness in North America, where 50,000 people go blind each year, presents significant growth opportunities for artificial retina adoption.

Key Players in the Artificial Retina Market

Key players in the artificial retina market include but are not limited to:

  • Altris, Inc.
  • Axorus
  • Bionic Vision Technologies
  • Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.
  • LambdaVision, Inc.
  • Nano Retina
  • Nidek Co., Ltd.
  • Optobionics
  • Pixium Vision
  • Vivani Medical Inc.
  • And other notable players

Market Overview and Segmentation

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global artificial retina market, including:

  • Historical data from 2015 and 2016
  • Projections through 2025 with respective CAGRs during 2017-2025
  • Market drivers, challenges, and opportunities
  • Market competition analysis, including market share assessment and fractal map evaluation
  • Focus on market segmentation based on product approvals, launches, and current and anticipated market dynamics
  • Industry structure insights

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on artificial retinas and retinal degenerative diseases:

Artificial Retinas:

  • Epiretinal implants
  • Sub-retinal implants

Retinal Degenerative Diseases:

  • Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
  • Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)

Region Segmentation (2021 - 2031):

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Rest of North America
  • UK and European Union
    • UK
    • Germany
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC
    • Africa
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

The report answers critical questions about the artificial retina market, including:

  • What micro and macro environmental factors are impacting the market's growth?
  • What are the key investment opportunities based on product segments and geographies?
  • What are the forecast and market projections up to 2031?
  • Which segment is expected to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?
  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the artificial retina market?
  • Which is the largest regional market for the artificial retina market?
  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets like Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa?
  • What are the key trends driving market growth?
  • Who are the key competitors and what strategies are they using to enhance their market presence worldwide?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibnlc2

