Global Artificial Sweetener Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach US$9.70 Billion in 2024 from US$7.22 Billion in 2018

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Sweetener Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial sweetener market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% to reach US$9.704 billion in 2024 from US$7.22 billion in 2018.



Artificial sweetener refers to a food additive used as a sugar substitute, it also has an exceptional shelf life as compared to its competitive natural sweeteners and is scientifically proven to be sweeter than sugar. Aside from being used in the food and beverage industry, artificial sweeteners are also used in the pharmaceutical industry to sweeten medicines.



Since artificial sweeteners have less caloric value, the ever-growing health-aware sections of society are preferring sugar substitutes over real sugar and as a result, it is expected to stimulate the growth of the market. Allergic reactions along with safety concerns caused by artificial sweeteners as well as natural low-calorie sugar substitutes are impacting the growth of artificial sweeteners globally.



The demand for artificial sweeteners is expected to increase due to the increasing health awareness of the global population as well as people who are aiming to lose weight are resisting or substituting high caloric foods as a whole. The rising incidence of heart diseases, diabetes, and obesity afflicting individuals will eventually force people to lead a healthier lifestyle.



In fact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 31% of global deaths have been caused due to cardiovascular diseases and the number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014, also, Worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975.



Geographically, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a high market growth due to the rapid development of food and beverage processing industry, as well as swift urbanization along with the rise in disposable income. The North American and the European regions hold a high share in the market on account of high consumption of beverages, confectionaries, nutritional and dairy products, which are some of the most notable areas where artificial sweeteners are used.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are:



B&G Foods, Inc.

Cumberland Packing Corp.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Merisant Company (subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)

HYET Sweet.

L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd.

Garuda International, Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (CHL)

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. ARTIFICIAL SWEETENER MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Sucralose

5.2. Aspartame

5.3. Acesulfame Potassium

5.4. Saccharin

5.5. Neotame

5.6. Others



6. ARTIFICIAL SWEETENER MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Dairy

6.2. Beverages

6.3. Confectionary and Bakery

6.4. Processed Food

6.5. Others



7. ARTIFICIAL SWEETENER MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES



