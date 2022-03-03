Global Artificial Turf Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Turf Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial turf market was valued at US$ 2,847.28 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,067.36 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.



Artificial turf is manufactured from synthetic fibers and made to imitate natural grass. Players in the artificial turf market are focusing on various strategies, such as new product launches, expansion, and mergers and acquisitions, to fulfill the customer demand. Moreover, research and development activities and advancements in technologies for recycling artificial turf are likely to offer more opportunities for the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The artificial turf market is classified based on the application into the residential, commercial, and sports segments. In 2020, the sports segment held the largest share of the global artificial turf market. It is also commonly used in sports stadiums and arenas. Artificial turf help in increasing playing and practice time, as athletes can train daily without concern about the weather on these fields, and it is also designed by keeping the safety of athletes in mind. There is a high demand for artificial turf from the sports industry.



Asia Pacific led the global artificial turf market in 2020. An increase in the consumer demand for having an aesthetic look to their garden and rising renovation and decoration trends are bolstering the demand for artificial turfs in this region. Additionally, the rise in residential and commercial infrastructural facilities across the region is substantially driving the artificial turf market.



Some of the leading market players are The Dow Chemical Company; Tarkett; Act Global; CCGrass; TenCate Grass; SIS Pitches; Victoria PLC; GreenFields BV; HATKO; and Hellas Construction, Inc. These players operating in the artificial turf market focus on various strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Artificial Turf Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Artificial Turf Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Artificial Turf from Sports Industry and Increase in Number of Stadiums

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Artificial Turf From Commercial and Residential Sector

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Usage of Huge Volumes of Plastic and Heat Absorbent Properties of Artificial Turf

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Research and Development Activities and Advancements in Technology

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Product Innovations

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Artificial Turf - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Artificial Turf Market Overview

6.2 Artificial Turf Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players



7. Artificial Turf Market Analysis - By Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 Artificial Turf Market, By Material (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Polyethylene

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Polyethylene: Artificial Turf Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Polypropylene

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Polypropylene: Artificial Turf Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Polyamide

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Polyamide: Artificial Turf Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview



8. Artificial Turf Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Artificial Turf Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Residential

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Residential: Artificial Turf Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Commercial

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Commercial: Artificial Turf Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Sport

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Sport: Artificial Turf Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Artificial Turf Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Artificial Turf Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Mergers & acquisition

11.2 Product News

11.3 Company News



12. Company Profiles

12.1 The Dow Chemical Company

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Tarkett

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Act Global

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 CCGrass

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 TenCate Grass

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 SIS Pitches

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Victoria PLC

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 GreenFields BV

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 HATKO

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Hellas Construction, Inc

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



