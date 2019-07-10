Global Artillery and Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market forecasts by Region, by Platform, and by Component. Country analysis, Market Overview, Opportunity Analysis, and Leading Companies

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794760/?utm_source=PRN

The key function of artillery platforms is to provide support fire for the forces, the key performance parameters are: mobility, range, accuracy and loading. The advancements in material sciences have helped use of metals like Titanium, which in turn reduced the overall weight of the platform. The range of the platform is increased by increased powder pressure, increasing the length of the gun and improving the aerodynamics of the projectile.



The use of rocket propelled projectiles has been successful in increasing the range by 30% to 40% in case of M777 Howitzer. Precision Guided Munition like the Excalibur can help in increasing the range and the accuracy, the M777 Howitzer can strike a target at a range of 40 Km, with a CEP of 5 meters, when fired from 155 mm/ L39 weapon. The other platform changes include the installation of Fire Control Systems (FCS) to improve accuracy. The auto loaders have helped in doubling the rate of fire to 6-10 rounds per minute.

The cumulative market is expected to surpass USD 76 Billion during the forecast period 2019- 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.6%. The towed artillery accounts to more than 50% of the Global inventory, these are driven by the artillery inventories across countries in APAC, like Russia, China and India. It is interesting to note than Russia accounts to around 12% of the Global inventory, followed by China, which accounts to around 10% of the Global artillery inventory. However, US accounts to around 2.5% of the Global inventory. The increased focus on high technology platforms have acted as a key challenge in the US Artillery Market, it is good to understand that the Artillery platforms are included as one of the top priority areas within the US Defense, this would act as a driver during the study period.

Scope

The study period of the "Global Artillery and Systems Market" is between 2017-2027, however the forecast period is between 2019-2027. The report is aimed at:



- Understand the market trends and the key market drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to shape the market during the forecast period.

- Understand the key technology developments across the platforms, munition, power source and material science.

- A clear understanding of the US trends in the artillery and systems market, during the study period.

- A detailed coverage of the PEST and Porter's five forces in the artillery and systems market.

- Country Analysis, which covers the artillery inventory mix and other detailed analysis.

- Detailed market forecast across segments like region, platform and components.

- Opportunity analysis chapter highlights the high growth market.



Segmentation covered in this report

The market is segmented based on Region, Platform, and Components.

Region Wise Segmentation:



- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- Middle East

- ROW



By Components



- Mobility Systems

- Auxiliary Systems

- Turret

- Fire Control System

- Armored Hull

- Others



By Platforms



- Towed Artillery

- Self-Propelled Artillery

- MLRS

- Others



Reasons to buy

- The report titled Military Artillery Systems market could be useful for individual or institutional investors who are considering investments into this market.

- The current market overview chapter would give an overall perspective of the current artillery and systems market. This would be helpful in terms of understating the overall market.

- The drivers, restraints and challenges are covered in detailed and these are the factors which are expected to drive market demand. For Eg: The European market is expected to be driven by the Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

- The Porter's Five Forces Analysis and the PEST analysis are covered in detailed. This could come handy for players considering a market entry or regional entry into the artillery and systems market.

- The country analysis chapter covers the top 13 countries which have the highest artillery inventory. This would be useful for market participants across the supply chain to estimate their future business.

- The market forecast chapter could be of use to Strategy and the Sales team to jot out sales projection for the market participants for both domestic and international markets.

- The market hotspots have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter, this could be of help to any player considering investments in these markets.

- The company profiles chapter contains detailed financial and SWOT, apart from recent contract and other information.



Who is this report for?

- Department of Defense:The report would help DoD to understand the key market trends across various platforms in the Artillery and Systems market.

- Banking and Financial Institutes:The report is expected to be a guide for any investor, the market forecast, scenario analysis and opportunity analysis is expected to give key data point for financial modelling.

- Decision Makers in an organization: The report would help the decision makers in the organization to chart strategies and growth path for the organization.

- Munition Manufacturers: The report will be help to munition manufacturers to understand the upcoming trends in the artillery and systems market.

- Artillery Designers:The report will be helpful to the decision makers in the research and development function of artillery platforms in terms of understanding the key success factors of artillery performance.

Related studies:

- Global Military Ammunition - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027

- Global Military Armored Vehicles - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794760/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

