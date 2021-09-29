Global Arts & Crafts Supplies Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring CSS Industries, Crayola and Ethnic Kraft Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Arts & Crafts Supplies Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Application, Sales Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Arts & Crafts Supplies Market is estimated to be USD 40.21 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 59.36 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.



Due to Covid-19 caused lockdowns around the globe, the art & crafts supplies market may earn a greater hand in terms of expansion on the rising demand. People are using this period to fulfill their interests like crafts, drawing, painting, etc. This trait may ping enormous progress prospects for the art & crafts supplies market.



Due to the rising alertness about nature, bio-degradable art & crafts supplies have achieved significant drive over the years, and the advancement of ethnic and traditional art types in numerous nations may greatly boost the art & crafts necessities market. There are a wide variety of substitutes accessible, which hampers the expansion of the market through the forecast period.



Recent Developments



1. Faber-Castell the world's leading stationery giant has launched a product made of recycled paper, Paper pencils. - 19th November 2020.

2. Kokuyo Camlin, the premier stationery brand has launched the ' 2 in 1 Geometry and Pencil box'. - 30th May 2019.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are CSS Industries Inc., Crayola, The Art & Craft Limited, Hobbycraft, Walnut Hollow, Creative Company Ltd, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Online Market Presence of Arts & Crafts Manufacturers

4.1.2 Increasing Desire of Consumers to Spend on Luxury Art Supplies

4.1.3 The Focus of Educational Institutes on Art & Craft Activities

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Broad Range of Substitutes

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Introduction of Attractive & Innovative Products

4.3.2 Development of Eco-Friendly Products

4.3.3 Increase Use of DIY Kits

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 High Competition in the Market with Increasing Number of Players

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Arts & Crafts Supplies Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Color Pencil

6.3 Crayon

6.4 Art Marker

6.5 Craft Tools

6.6 Drawing Pen

6.7 Paints And Stains

6.8 Others



7 Global Arts & Crafts Supplies Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Home

7.3 Commercial

7.4 Educational

7.5 Others



8 Global Arts & Crafts Supplies Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Stationery Stores

8.3 Departmental Stores

8.4 Supermarkets

8.5 Online Sales

8.6 Others



9 Global Arts & Crafts Supplies Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ningbo Haishu Qiao Stationery Co., Ltd

11.2 Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A

11.3 CSS Industries Inc.

11.4 Crayola

11.5 The Art & Craft Limited

11.6 Hobbycraft

11.7 Walnut Hollow

11.8 Creative Company Ltd

11.9 Access Companies, b. dazzle, inc

11.10 China Towns Gifts & Toys Co. Ltd

11.11 Coliro Pearlcolors

11.12 Craftslane

11.13 Craft India

11.14 eeBoo Corp

11.15 Ethnic Kraft

11.16 Himalaya Fine Art

11.17 Hygloss Products Inc

11.18 Nex Products Inc

11.19 Night Light Designs

11.20 Poloppo Inc.

11.21 Sabmatt Corporation

11.22 Scratch-Art Co., Inc.

11.23 The Silver Moccasin

11.24 Societe BIC SA

11.25 Kokuyo Camlin

11.26 Faber-Castell

11.27 STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG.



12 Appendix

