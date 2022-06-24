Global Aseptic Packaging for Food and Beverages Market to reach $24.7 Billion by 2028 With a CAGR of 5.4%

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aseptic Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aseptic packaging for food and beverages market is projected to reach US$ 24,782.33 million in 2028 from US$ 17,097.86 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.



Aseptic packaging refers to the process of sterilizing food products and beverages separately before their packaging. Aseptic packaging is increasingly used for dairy products due to its various benefits, such as extended shelf-life, lower energy costs, and the elimination of required refrigeration during storage and distribution.

Consumers are reluctant to consume food products with synthetic and chemical additives. Therefore, manufacturers increasingly prefer aseptic packaging as it keeps the food fresh and shelf-stable for a longer period of time with the addition of chemical preservatives. Aseptic packaging also helps in catering to the rising clean-label trends.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis Formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic Factor Analysis:

3.2.5 Developing Base Number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country Level Data:



4. Aseptic Packaging for Food And Beverages Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Aseptic Packaging For Food And Beverages Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surging Demand for Dairy Products

5.1.2 Benefits Associated with Aseptic Packaging

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complex Technological Process and High Initial Investment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Product Innovation

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Adoption of Sustainable and Environmental-friendly Packaging

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Aseptic Packaging For Food And Beverages - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Aseptic Packaging For Food And Beverages Market Overview

6.2 Aseptic Packaging For Food And Beverages Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Competitive Positioning



7. Aseptic Packaging For Food And Beverages Market Analysis - By Type



8. Aseptic Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Analysis - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aseptic Packaging for Food and Beverages Market, by Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Food

8.4 Beverages



9. Aseptic Packaging For Food And Beverages Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aseptic Packaging For Food And Beverages Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition

Companies Mentioned

Tetra Pak International S.A

Sealed Air

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company

SIDEL GROUP

ECOLEAN AB

Krones AG

Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology)

SIG Combibloc Group AG

IPI S.R.L.

Amcor plc

