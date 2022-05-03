Global Aseptic Packaging Market Size Worth $114419.03 Million, by 2028 at 10.05% CAGR, (Strategic Investment Plans | Business Opportunities | SWOT Analysis): Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Aseptic Packaging market was worth around USD 62,852.80 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 114419.0395 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.50 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Aseptic Packaging market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Aseptic Packaging market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Aseptic Packaging Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Aseptic Packaging Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.50% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Aseptic Packaging Market was valued approximately USD 62,852.80 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 114419.03 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. Asia Pacific is thought to hold the highest share of the global packaging market, and this trend is projected to continue in the coming years.

is thought to hold the highest share of the global packaging market, and this trend is projected to continue in the coming years. North American area is one of the largest for the pharmaceutical sector.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Aseptic Packaging Market By Type (Cartons, Bags & pouches, Bottles & cans, Ampoules and Others (bag-in-box packaging, cups, trays, and containers)), By Material (Plastic, Paper & paperboard, Metal, Glass and Wood), By Application (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Others) and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Aseptic Packaging Market: Overview

Aseptic packaging is a method of preventing virus and bacteria contamination by packing a beverage or food product at ultra-high temperatures (UHT), sterilizing or disinfecting its package discretely, and then fusing and sealing it under sterilized atmospheric conditions. Plastic, glass, paperboard, and metal are used to make cans, containers, cartons, and various aseptic products. The use of aseptic packing increases the shelf life of packaged goods. It is also environmentally beneficial. Furthermore, it preserves the integrity of the contents packed inside and does not require preservatives, making it a boon to the worldwide aseptic packaging industry. Governments from all over the world have boosted their spending on healthcare.

Similarly, in recent years, the reuse and recycling of packaging materials has received a lot of attention. For both functional and economic reasons, plastics play a major role in the packaging business. These are some of the primary aspects that are driving the aseptic packaging market forward. Consumer desires for more hygienic and safe packaging of ready-to-eat food items are driving demand for aseptic packaged products.

Industry Dynamics:

Aseptic Packaging Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Shift in consumer preference against the use of food preservatives

There is an increasing need for long-lasting convenience foods that are either bacterial-free or can delay bacterial infection. Food preservatives are widely used in the food industry to increase shelf life and maintain product quality. However, people are becoming more aware of the negative impact of eating processed meals laced with additives.

Restraint: Need for improved technological understanding than required for other packaging forms

Another stumbling block to the market's expansion is the technological know-how and skills necessary to set up a plant for aseptically packaging items. Establishing an aseptic packaging factory necessitates extensive expertise of this form of packaging and the end-use sector served, as it necessitates cautious handling at every step due to which manufacturers are discouraged from entering the aseptic packaging industry. This characteristic of aseptic packing creates a roadblock to market expansion.

Opportunities: Electronic logistics processing

Starting with raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and package users, and ending with retailers and consumers, electronic business processing connects the entire packaging supply chain. This results in more timely and accurate information, lower costs and time delays, simplified logistics and inventory operations, and a better response to customer requests. This will aid in increasing the product's delivery speed, which is critical for a business.

Challenges: Variations in environmental mandates across regions

Environmental restrictions governing the packaging sector differ from country to country, making it difficult for businesses to adapt to the packaging materials used in accordance with local requirements. Environmental regulations affect not only manufacturers, but also consumers, governments, and businesses.

Recent Developments

In August 2021 , Amcor established new innovation centres in other countries. Customers will be able to visit the new facilities in Ghent , Belgium , and Jiangyin, China , beginning in mid-2022, with full construction taking place over the next two years. The total investment is estimated to be around $35 million .

, Amcor established new innovation centres in other countries. Customers will be able to visit the new facilities in , , and Jiangyin, , beginning in mid-2022, with full construction taking place over the next two years. The total investment is estimated to be around . In February 2021 , Liquibox introduced Liquipure Ultra, a recyclable bag-in-box packaging specifically suited for applications with a medium to high barrier. Liquibox is collaborating with clients to produce Liquipure ultra for higher-barrier applications like wine, and this product is currently available in the United States .

Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global Aseptic Packaging market is segregated based on Type, Material and Application.

Based on type, the market is divided into Cartons, Bags & pouches, Bottles & cans, Ampoules and Others (bag-in-box packaging, cups, trays, and containers). The bottles & cans segment is expected to increase at the fastest CAGR. The use of bottles and cans in the aseptic packaging industry is being driven by rising demand from the food and beverage packaging sectors. The increased demand for beverages, particularly from the dairy and juice packaging markets, is attributable to the market's rise. The expansion of tinned meat, fish, and fruit items, as well as ready-to-serve marketplaces, has influenced the cans segment. To ensure that food is kept, has a long shelf life, and remains fresh, cans are sealed with a double seam and are airtight and tamperproof.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Others. Aseptic packaging is thought to be most commonly used in the beverage industry. The aseptic packaging industry is being driven by consumer demand for convenience and high-quality food, as well as the growth of the dairy beverage sector. Emerging markets, such as the Asia-Pacific area, have aided in the adoption of aseptic packaging in the beverage industry. The aseptic packaging market is restrained by a high cost-to-benefit ratio for small firms and a high research and development investment.

List of Key Players of Aseptic Packaging Market:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Becton

Dickinson And Company

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co.Ltd.

Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A

Reynolds Group Holding

Schott Ag

Ds Smith Plc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 62,852.80 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 114419.03 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.50% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Robert Bosch Gmbh, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Tetra Laval International S.A., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A, Reynolds Group Holding, Schott Ag and Ds Smith Plc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2619

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific is thought to hold the highest share of the global packaging market

Due to huge pharmaceutical production base and ability to provide technological breakthroughs to pharmaceutical packaging, the North American area is also one of the largest for the pharmaceutical sector. In the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotechnology industries, the United States has been one of the top R&D spenders.

Asia Pacific is thought to hold the highest share of the global packaging market, and this trend is projected to continue in the coming years. The reason for such a continuous growth rate is that key firms are transferring their manufacturing bases to developing countries in the area, such as India and China, due to low production and labour costs.

Global Aseptic Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

Aseptic Packaging Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Cartons

Bags & pouches

Bottles & cans

Ampoules

Others (bag-in-box packaging, cups, trays, and containers)

Aseptic Packaging Market: By Material Outlook (2022-2028)

Plastic

Paper & paperboard

Metal

Glass

Wood

Aseptic Packaging Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Aseptic Packaging Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

