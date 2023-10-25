Global Aspergillosis Treatment Market Report 2023-2030 with Competitive Analysis of Pfizer, Merck, F2G, Novartis, Astellas, Bayer, Mayne Pharma, & PULMATRiX

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aspergillosis Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Allergic, Chronic, Invasive), By Drug Class (Antifungal), By Route Of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aspergillosis treatment market size is expected to reach USD 5.79 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.99% from 2023 to 2030

The rising incidence of aspergillosis infections, particularly among immunocompromised individuals, is driving demand for innovative treatment approaches. Advances in medical technology and drug development have led to more targeted and effective therapies, improving patient outcomes and treatment efficacy.

Increased awareness and diagnostic capabilities have contributed to early detection and prompt treatment initiation, further boosting the demand for various drugs. The current treatment paradigm relies on conventional antifungal drugs, including azoles, antibiotics, and corticosteroids.

Prominent companies such as F2G, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Scynexis, and Pulmocide are introducing innovative therapeutic strategies that could revolutionize the treatment of Invasive Aspergillosis, challenging established pharmaceutical leaders.

Ongoing efforts in the field focus on innovative strategies to enhance Aspergillosis management. For example, in April 2022, Pulmatrix announced the restoration of complete rights to its portfolio of narrow-spectrum kinase inhibitors, including PUR1800, following the termination of a licensing agreement with Johnson & Johnson's Enterprise Innovation.

Aspergillosis Treatment Market Report Highlights

  • Based on type, the allergic segment dominated in 2022, driven by higher prevalence and milder disease presentation in conditions like allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA).
  • The antifungal drug segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 among drug classes, owing to their effectiveness against aspergillosis infections.
  • Oral drugs were the preferred route of administration in 2022 due to convenience and patient-friendly administration.
  • Hospital pharmacies played a pivotal role, with a 47.59% share in 2022, ensuring effective delivery and accessibility of aspergillosis treatments.
  • North America led the market in 2022, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure, dynamic research and development (R&D) efforts, and access to cutting-edge medical technologies.

Company Profiles

  • Pfizer, Inc
  • Merck & Co
  • F2G
  • Novartis AG;
  • Astellas Pharma Inc
  • Bayer AG
  • Mayne Pharma Group Limited
  • PULMATRiX

Key Topics Covered:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k20sd2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


The "U.S. Terrazzo Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cement (Sand Cushion, Bonded, Monolithic, Polyacrylate, Rustic), Epoxy),...
