Global Asphalt Additives Market to Reach $6.02 Billion by 2027

The Global Asphalt Additives Market size was estimated at USD 4,273.99 million in 2021, USD 4,518.20 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.89% to reach USD 6,025.42 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Asphalt Additives to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters, Chemical Modifiers, Colored Asphalt, Emulsifiers, Fibers, Flux Oil, Polymeric Modifiers, and Rejuvenators.

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Cold Mix, Hot Mix, and Warm Mix.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Airport Construction, Road Construction & Paving, and Roofing.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Asphalt Additives Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising government investments for the development of road infrastructure

Growth in construction industry with increasing population

Application of asphalt additives in roofs

Restraints

Fluctuation in raw material prices

Availability of alternatives such as concrete

Opportunities

Increasing awareness of sustainable infrastructure and energy conservation

Developments in the aerospace sector

Challenges

Changing government regulations coupled with lack of awareness among road builders and contractors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Asphalt Additives Market, by Type



7. Asphalt Additives Market, by Technology



8. Asphalt Additives Market, by Application



9. Americas Asphalt Additives Market



10. Asia-Pacific Asphalt Additives Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Asphalt Additives Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Arkema SA

Arrmaz

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Evonik Industries

Honeywell International Inc

Huntsman Corporation

Ingevity Corporation

Iterchimica SRL

KAO Corporation

Kraton Corporation

Nouryon

Sasol Limited

Sinopec Corporation

