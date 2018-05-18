Global Asphalt Strategic Business Report 2018

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Asphalt in Thousand Metric Tons by the following Applications:

Paving

Roofing

Others

The report profiles 89 companies including many key and niche players such as:



BP Plc (UK)

Exxon Mobil Corporation ( USA )

) Petroleos de Venezuela SA ( Venezuela )

) Royal Dutch Shell plc ( The Netherlands )

plc ( ) Major Producers of Asphalt Products

Aggregate Industries Limited (UK)

Anglo American Plc (UK)

Atlas Roofing Corporation ( USA )

) CEMEX UK Operations Limited (UK)

CertainTeed Corporation ( USA )

) Colas Danmark A/S ( Denmark )

) CRH Plc ( Ireland )

) Oldcastle Materials, Inc. ( USA )

) Dehtochema Bitumat, S.r.o. ( Czech Republic )

) GAF Materials Corporation ( USA )

) Hanson Limited (UK)

Husky ( Canada )

) Nynas AB ( Sweden )

) Owens Corning ( USA )

) Sinopec ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prelude

Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Asphalt Manufacturer/Supplier

Producer/Supplier of Asphalt Products/Mixtures

Laying Contractor

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Advanced Processing Techniques: A Drawback?

Market Implications of Pricing Fluctuations

Supply-Chain Scenario

Green Revolution Spurs Eco-Friendly Manufacturing Systems

Soy-Based Asphalt Products to Improve Cost-Efficiency

Computer Technology Aids Manufacturers in Customization

Production of Asphalt

Occupational Hazards Continue to Haunt Asphalt Manufacturing

Making Asphalt More Cost-Effective

Substitutes to Asphalt



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Rapidly Expanding Road Infrastructure: A Strong Growth Driver

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects

Increasing Urbanization Worldwide Spur Demand for Improved Road Infrastructure

Opportunity Indicators:

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and Infrastructure

Burgeoning Road Construction Projects Signals Growth

Roofing Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Construction Industry Dynamics

The US and Europe: Steady Growth Projected for the Matured Markets

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Asphalt Advancements in Roofing & Pavement: Spearheading Growth

Paving Asphalt Advancements

Improved Safety and Sustainability Drive Innovations in Pavement Application

Nano Materials to 'Pave' the Future

Stiffer Pavements to Save Costs

Asphalt Rubber Technology: The 'Road' to Safety?

Porous Asphalt Pavement to Improve Strom-water Management

Advanced Emulsions Translates into Low Maintenance Costs

Improved Equipment to Improve Productivity

Perpetual Pavements

New HMA Technology

European Warm HMA

Superpave

Polymer-Modified Paving Asphalts

Other Paving Asphalt Advancements

Roofing Asphalt Advancements

Green Trend Drives Roofing Innovations

Cool Roof Asphalts

Healthy Outlook for the Oil & Gas Industry Bodes Well for the Asphalt Market

Global Oil Demand & Supply Scenario: Opportunity Indicators

Sustainability: Need of the Hour

Innovative Additions to Asphalt

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Key World Economic Indicators:

Paving: The Dominant End-Use Application

Roofing: A Fast Growth End-Use Application

Asphalt Shingles Maintain the Lead in Residential Roofing

Recycling on the Rise

Emulsified Asphalt and Polymer Modified Asphalt to Record Fastest Growth

Asphalt Roll Roofing: Faces Threat from Elastomeric Roofing

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Product Definition

Background

Primary Asphalt

Asphalt Produced from Petroleum

Naturally Occurring Asphalt

Asphalt Products

Paving Products

Asphalt Cement

Hot Mix Asphalt

Cutback Asphalt

Emulsified Asphalt

Polymer Modified Asphalts

Geotextiles

A Defend to Asphalt Paving

Other Asphalt Paving Products

Foamed Asphalt

Stone Mastic Asphalt

Asphalt Rubber

Roofing Products

Asphalt Shingles

Applications of RAS

Asphalt Built-Up Roofing

Asphalt Roll Roofing

Modified Bitumen Roofing

Other Asphalt Roofing Products

Other Asphalt Products

Fluxed Asphalt

Asphalt Paints



4. ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS

Leachates from New Hot Mix Asphalt

Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons in eight different Asphalts [ppm]

Issues Relating to Asphalt Recycling

Law Issued in New York Regarding Propane Torches



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

SemGroup Divests Mexican Asphalt Business SemMaterials Mxico

Husky Acquires Refinery in the US

Blueknight Energy Partners to Take Over Two Asphalt Facilities

CRH to Acquire Ash Grove Cement Company

Atlas Roofing Launches New Asphalt based Roofing Shingles



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 89 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 102)

The United States (42)

(42) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (38)

(38) France (2)

(2) Germany (2)

(2) The United Kingdom (10)

(10) Italy (2)

(2) Rest of Europe (22)

(22) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

(Excluding Japan) (8) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (6)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3474bw/global_asphalt?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-asphalt-strategic-business-report-2018-300650934.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

