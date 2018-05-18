Global Asphalt Strategic Business Report 2018

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Asphalt - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Asphalt in Thousand Metric Tons by the following Applications:
- Paving
- Roofing
- Others
The report profiles 89 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BP Plc (UK)
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)
- Petroleos de Venezuela SA (Venezuela)
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (The Netherlands)
- Major Producers of Asphalt Products
- Aggregate Industries Limited (UK)
- Anglo American Plc (UK)
- Atlas Roofing Corporation (USA)
- CEMEX UK Operations Limited (UK)
- CertainTeed Corporation (USA)
- Colas Danmark A/S (Denmark)
- CRH Plc (Ireland)
- Oldcastle Materials, Inc. (USA)
- Dehtochema Bitumat, S.r.o. (Czech Republic)
- GAF Materials Corporation (USA)
- Hanson Limited (UK)
- Husky (Canada)
- Nynas AB (Sweden)
- Owens Corning (USA)
- Sinopec (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prelude
Outlook
Competitive Landscape
Asphalt Manufacturer/Supplier
Producer/Supplier of Asphalt Products/Mixtures
Laying Contractor
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Advanced Processing Techniques: A Drawback?
Market Implications of Pricing Fluctuations
Supply-Chain Scenario
Green Revolution Spurs Eco-Friendly Manufacturing Systems
Soy-Based Asphalt Products to Improve Cost-Efficiency
Computer Technology Aids Manufacturers in Customization
Production of Asphalt
Occupational Hazards Continue to Haunt Asphalt Manufacturing
Making Asphalt More Cost-Effective
Substitutes to Asphalt
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Rapidly Expanding Road Infrastructure: A Strong Growth Driver
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects
Increasing Urbanization Worldwide Spur Demand for Improved Road Infrastructure
Opportunity Indicators:
Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and Infrastructure
Burgeoning Road Construction Projects Signals Growth
Roofing Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Construction Industry Dynamics
The US and Europe: Steady Growth Projected for the Matured Markets
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Asphalt Advancements in Roofing & Pavement: Spearheading Growth
Paving Asphalt Advancements
Improved Safety and Sustainability Drive Innovations in Pavement Application
Nano Materials to 'Pave' the Future
Stiffer Pavements to Save Costs
Asphalt Rubber Technology: The 'Road' to Safety?
Porous Asphalt Pavement to Improve Strom-water Management
Advanced Emulsions Translates into Low Maintenance Costs
Improved Equipment to Improve Productivity
Perpetual Pavements
New HMA Technology
European Warm HMA
Superpave
Polymer-Modified Paving Asphalts
Other Paving Asphalt Advancements
Roofing Asphalt Advancements
Green Trend Drives Roofing Innovations
Cool Roof Asphalts
Healthy Outlook for the Oil & Gas Industry Bodes Well for the Asphalt Market
Global Oil Demand & Supply Scenario: Opportunity Indicators
Sustainability: Need of the Hour
Innovative Additions to Asphalt
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Key World Economic Indicators:
Paving: The Dominant End-Use Application
Roofing: A Fast Growth End-Use Application
Asphalt Shingles Maintain the Lead in Residential Roofing
Recycling on the Rise
Emulsified Asphalt and Polymer Modified Asphalt to Record Fastest Growth
Asphalt Roll Roofing: Faces Threat from Elastomeric Roofing
Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth
Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Product Definition
Background
Primary Asphalt
Asphalt Produced from Petroleum
Naturally Occurring Asphalt
Asphalt Products
Paving Products
Asphalt Cement
Hot Mix Asphalt
Cutback Asphalt
Emulsified Asphalt
Polymer Modified Asphalts
Geotextiles
A Defend to Asphalt Paving
Other Asphalt Paving Products
Foamed Asphalt
Stone Mastic Asphalt
Asphalt Rubber
Roofing Products
Asphalt Shingles
Applications of RAS
Asphalt Built-Up Roofing
Asphalt Roll Roofing
Modified Bitumen Roofing
Other Asphalt Roofing Products
Other Asphalt Products
Fluxed Asphalt
Asphalt Paints
4. ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS
Leachates from New Hot Mix Asphalt
Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons in eight different Asphalts [ppm]
Issues Relating to Asphalt Recycling
Law Issued in New York Regarding Propane Torches
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
SemGroup Divests Mexican Asphalt Business SemMaterials Mxico
Husky Acquires Refinery in the US
Blueknight Energy Partners to Take Over Two Asphalt Facilities
CRH to Acquire Ash Grove Cement Company
Atlas Roofing Launches New Asphalt based Roofing Shingles
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 89 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 102)
- The United States (42)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (38)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (10)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (22)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (6)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3474bw/global_asphalt?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-asphalt-strategic-business-report-2018-300650934.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article