Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Industry

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors estimated at US$786.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$180.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$180.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 95-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AES Arabia Ltd.

Akzo Nobel NV

Baker Hughes (BHGE)

Caradan Chemicals Inc.

Clariant

Croda International Plc

EMEC

Force Chem Technologies

Halliburton

Innospec Inc.

Janus Energy Resources

Kosta Oil Field Technologies Inc.

LLC FLEK

NALCO Champion

Newpark Resources Inc.

Rocanda Enterprises Ltd.

Roemex Limited

Schlumberger Limited









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Key Growth Drivers in Brief

Uptrend in Global Oil & Gas Sector Drives Market Momentum

Emphasis on Advanced Oilfield Chemicals & Flow Assurance Agents

Spurs Demand

North America Dominates the Scenario

Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential

Middle East Evolves into Fastest Growing Market

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Global Asphaltene and Paraffin

Inhibitors Market

M&A Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Negative Impact of Asphaltenes & Paraffins on Oil Operations:

Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Asphaltene Inhibitors Facilitate Seamless Oil Production

Also Aid in Corrosion Prevention

Heavy Grade Crude Oil: High-Growth Market

Paraffin Inhibitors Alleviate Paraffin Damage in Highly

Paraffinic Crudes

Deepwater Drilling Presents New Opportunities

Progressive Formulation Improvements Augment Performance &

Functionality

FATHOM XT SUBSEA525 Asphaltene Inhibitor

Polyaminoamide - Eco-friendly Paraffin Inhibitor

Issues & Challenges

Uncertainty in Performance - A Market Dampener

Unintended Nature - A Serious Concern

Growing Importance of Dispersants



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in the

United States: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Asphaltene and Paraffin

Inhibitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 16: French Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Asphaltene and Paraffin

Inhibitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 24: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in

Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 33

