Global asset management firm VIAE Capital launches

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAE Capital charts new digital territory, as a diversified global digital asset management firm, committed to building innovative technology. Following the boom in digital currencies and the recent launch into the metaverse by Meta, companies are shifting focus and venturing into new avenues. VIAE Capital as a result plan to make waves with their IPDAs' (Income Producing Digital Assets). These boast no need to engage in the technical challenges of storing assets which removes the risk of losing an investment due to a lack of knowledge.

VIAE believes they have identified and isolated a sector that is the future. Digital assets have become more popular and valuable as technological advances become integrated into our personal and professional lives. VIAE Capital's approach as a company focuses on maximising value delivered from digital assets with the goal of achieving long-term capital growth by accumulating short-term high yields. "VIAE Capital is committed to laying the digital foundation in which the infrastructure can be built to map out the future," Paul Newman – Chief Executive Officer

Its method of identifying potential within this emerging space of infrastructure technology gives VIAE a unique early insight into innovations that show growth potential in the digital economy based on the thematic, fundamental, and quantitative research capabilities of VIAE Capitals management team. Primed to help investors access hard-to-reach or capacity-constrained opportunities.

VIAE Capital is a diversified global digital asset management firm focusing on infrastructure technology. Founded in 2022 and operating out of London, VIAE is committed to building an innovative, next generation business model that aims to put investment excellence first. Lead by CEO Paul Newman with 15+ years in the technology sector and supported by board of directors with a combined 50 years' experience within the financial and tech sector. Including Clare Farah's background in pharmaceuticals as well as Alan Howard former partner at Deloitte - one of the big four accounting firms.

