Global Asset Management Group Releases 2025 Corporate Recap Highlighting Portfolio Expansion and Strategic Milestones

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Asset Management Group, Inc. ("GAMG" or the "Company") today released a comprehensive recap of its 2025 year, outlining a series of transformative milestones that repositioned the Company from a legacy public entity into a diversified asset management platform with operating subsidiaries, real estate, and strengthened corporate governance. gamg.us

GAMG Releases 2025 Corporate Recap

Throughout 2025, GAMG executed a strategy focused on restructuring its corporate foundation, acquiring scalable assets, integrating operating infrastructure, and assembling an experienced leadership team to support long-term shareholder value creation.

Corporate Reorganization and Identity Alignment

Early in 2025, the Company completed a strategic corporate reset designed to align its public identity, reporting framework, and governance practices with its evolving business model. This included a formal corporate name change to Global Asset Management Group, Inc., reflecting a clear focus on asset ownership, operational integration, and disciplined capital deployment across real estate and related sectors. The company is focused on providing affordable housing solutions as well as property redevelopment. GAMG plans to add value by providing a suite of additional services to its tenants and homeowners, including property management, maintenance, marketing, and financing options.

In conjunction with this transition, the Company took proactive steps to enhance its financial reporting and compliance. GAMG engaged a new PCAOB-registered independent public accounting firm ensuring continued adherence to regulatory requirements and reinforcing management's commitment to transparency and public-company best practices.

Establishment of a Real Estate Asset Platform

In September 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of DC Rental Portfolio Corp. through a share exchange transaction. The acquired platform owns and manages multi-family residential properties located in Washington, D.C.

The portfolio includes properties at various stages of redevelopment and repositioning, with several assets undergoing renovation, condominium conversion, or unit upgrades.

DC Rental's stated mission emphasizes affordable and workforce housing, including housing solutions for veterans and individuals with disabilities. The acquisition of DC Rental provided GAMG with immediate asset-backed exposure while establishing a scalable framework for future real estate growth.

Integration of Operating Infrastructure Through Digital Services Acquisition

In July 2025, GAMG expanded sectors with the acquisition of Bella Rio Marketing Agency, Inc., a full-service marketing firm. The transaction was completed through a share exchange and resulted in GAMG owning 100% of the operating subsidiary.

Bella Rio provides integrated marketing services including digital strategy, content creation, SEO, CRM integration, automation workflows, analytics, and professional media production. The acquisition added internal capabilities designed to support GAMG's portfolio companies, investor communications, and brand-level execution while reducing reliance on third-party service providers.

Management views the acquisition as a strategic infrastructure investment, enabling scalable growth across current and future holdings while creating opportunities for cross-platform efficiencies and incremental revenue generation.

Leadership, Board Reconstitution, and Governance Enhancements

A critical component of GAMG's 2025 transformation was the restructuring of its Board of Directors and executive leadership team. Throughout the year, the Company appointed experienced executives across real estate development, banking, legal compliance, finance, and strategic marketing. Richard Balles merged his company, DC Rental Portfolio Corp. into GAMG and took on the role of Board Member and Chief Executive Officer. John Murray has extensive real estate experience and was appointed Board Member and President of GAMG. Erik Carlson is an experienced attorney who has been appointed Secretary and General Counsel. Andy Roiniotis merged his marketing company, Bella Rio Marketing Agency Inc. into GAMG, and is GAMG's Chief Marketing Officer.

These appointments were designed to introduce institutional discipline, enhance operational oversight, and align management with long-term value creation. Employment agreements implemented during the year formalized compensation structures, performance incentives, and governance safeguards consistent with public-company norms.

In December 2025, GAMG further strengthened its governance framework with the appointment of Robert Fiallo, an independent director possessing more than three decades of experience in banking, mergers and acquisitions, and financial services. The addition of independent board oversight reflects the Company's commitment to accountability, risk management, and strategic rigor as it enters its next phase of growth.

Strategic Positioning Entering 2026

By year-end 2025, Global Asset Management Group had completed a foundational transition:

A rebranded public identity aligned with asset management objectives

A real estate platform anchored by income-producing and value-add residential assets

An operating subsidiary providing internal marketing and automation capabilities

A reconstituted board and executive team with cross-sector expertise

Enhanced financial reporting and compliance infrastructure

Management believes these developments position GAMG to pursue disciplined portfolio expansion, evaluate additional asset acquisitions, and execute on long-term strategic initiatives aimed at sustainable shareholder value creation.

About Global Asset Management Group, Inc.

Global Asset Management Group, Inc. ("GAMG") is a publicly traded diversified asset management company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and optimization of real estate and operating businesses. The Company's strategy centers on disciplined capital deployment, operational integration, and long-term value creation through asset-backed investments.

Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Global Asset Management Group operates with a commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and public-company best practices. The Company continues to evaluate strategic acquisitions and growth opportunities aligned with sustainable cash flow generation and long-term shareholder value.

