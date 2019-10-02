Global Asset Management Industry
Oct 02, 2019, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Asset Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$23.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.1%. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.4 Billion by the year 2025, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$905.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$763.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) will reach a market size of US$497.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Datalogic SpA; Honeywell Process Solutions; Impinj, Inc.; Mojix, Inc.; SATO Holdings Corporation; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; Topcon Corporation; Trimble, Inc.; Ubisense Group PLC; Zebra Technologies Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Asset Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Asset Management Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Asset Management Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Asset Management Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) (Solution) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) (Solution)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 6: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) (Solution)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) (Solution) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) (Solution) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Real-Time Location System (RTLS) (Solution) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 10: Barcode (Solution) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Barcode (Solution) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Barcode (Solution) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Global Positioning System (GPS) (Solution) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Global Positioning System (GPS) (Solution) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Global Positioning System (GPS) (Solution) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Electronics Assets (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Electronics Assets (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Electronics Assets (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Returnable Transport Assets (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Returnable Transport Assets (Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Returnable Transport Assets (Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: In-Transit Equipment (Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: In-Transit Equipment (Type) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: In-Transit Equipment (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Manufacturing Assets (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Manufacturing Assets (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Manufacturing Assets (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Personnel/ Staff (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Personnel/ Staff (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Personnel/ Staff (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Asset Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Asset Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Asset Management Market in the United States by
Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Asset Management Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Asset Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Asset Management Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Asset Management Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Asset Management Historic Market Review by
Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Asset Management Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Asset Management Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Asset Management Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Asset Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Asset Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Asset Management Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Asset Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Asset Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Asset Management Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Asset Management Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Asset Management Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Asset Management Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Asset Management Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Asset Management Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Asset Management Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Asset Management Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Asset Management Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 59: Asset Management Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Asset Management Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asset Management Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Asset Management Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Asset Management Market in France by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Asset Management Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Asset Management Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Asset Management Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Asset Management Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Asset Management Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Asset Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Asset Management Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Asset Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Asset Management Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Asset Management Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Asset Management Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Asset Management Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Asset Management Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Asset Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Asset Management Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Asset Management Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Asset Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Asset Management Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Asset Management Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Asset Management Historic Market Review by
Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asset Management Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Asset Management Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asset Management Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Asset Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Asset Management Market in Russia by Solution: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Asset Management Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Asset Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Asset Management Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Asset Management Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asset Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asset Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asset Management Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Asset Management Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Asset Management Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Asset Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Asset Management Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Asset Management Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Asset Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Asset Management Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Asset Management Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Asset Management Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Asset Management Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Asset Management Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Asset Management Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Asset Management Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Asset Management Historic Market Review by
Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Asset Management Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Asset Management Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Asset Management Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Asset Management Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Asset Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asset Management Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Asset Management Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Asset Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asset Management Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Asset Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Asset Management Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Asset Management Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Asset Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Asset Management Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Asset Management Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Asset Management Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Asset Management Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Asset Management Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Asset Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Asset Management Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Asset Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Asset Management Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 149: Asset Management Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Asset Management Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 152: Asset Management Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Asset Management Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Asset Management Market in Brazil by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Asset Management Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Asset Management Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Asset Management Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Asset Management Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Asset Management Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Asset Management Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Asset Management Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Asset Management Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Asset Management Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Asset Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Asset Management Market in Rest of Latin America by
Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Asset Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Asset Management Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Asset Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Asset Management Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Asset Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Asset Management Historic Market by
Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Asset Management Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Asset Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Asset Management Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Asset Management Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Asset Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Asset Management Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Asset Management Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Market for Asset Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 185: Asset Management Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Asset Management Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 188: Asset Management Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Asset Management Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 191: Asset Management Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Asset Management Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Asset Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Asset Management Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Asset Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Asset Management Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Asset Management Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Asset Management Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 201: Asset Management Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Asset Management Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Asset Management Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Asset Management Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Asset Management Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Asset Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Asset Management Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Asset Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Asset Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Asset Management Market in Africa by Solution: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Asset Management Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Asset Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Asset Management Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Asset Management Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
DATALOGIC SPA
HONEYWELL PROCESS SOLUTIONS
IMPINJ
MOJIX
SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER
TOPCON CORPORATION
TRIMBLE, INC.
UBISENSE GROUP PLC
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
__________________________
SOURCE Reportlinker
