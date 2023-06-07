Global Asset Performance Management (APM) Markets, 2022-2023 & 2026: Scalable APMs To Expand Product's Application Scope and Opportunities

07 Jun, 2023, 13:45 ET
The APM market, with $1,584.9 million in 2022, is one of the fastest-growing automation product lines. With a positive compound annual growth rate of 10.6% between 2022 and 2026, the market is expected to reach $2,371.0 million by 2026.
The study analyzes the trends spurring transformational changes in the global APM market. It highlights the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies opportunities for industry stakeholders to leverage. The study also includes a competitive environment analysis and leading competitors' market share. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2026.
An increasingly competitive and regulated industrial environment is forcing all industry verticals to partner with strategic asset performance management (APM) providers to effectively manage costs and risks in todays volatile business climates.
The current APM market landscape comprises traditional industrial automation vendors that coexist with hyperscalers, IT companies, and emerging disruptive tech start-ups.
To stay competitive, gain market share, expand product portfolio, and spread asset management applications in new industry verticals, APM global leaders leverage their growth and innovation strategies through multiple partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and intensive R&D efforts that lead to innovative product upgrades.
KEY FEATURES
By Product:
- Services
- Software
By Industry Vertical:
- Oil and Gas
- Power and Utilities
- Chemicals
- Metals and Mining
- Food and Beverages
- Pharma and Biotech
- Water and Wastewater Treatments
- Paper and Pulp
- Others: automotive, cement, textiles, glass, printing, and publishing
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Asset Performance Management Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Collaborative Ecosystems to Integrate All Asset Activities and Drive Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 2: Comprehensive Digital Twin Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 3: Scalable APMs To Expand Product's Application Scope
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- APM Definition Analysis
- Segmentation by Region
- Segmentation by Industry Vertical
- Segmentation by Product
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Worst-case Scenario
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
Sustainability and Asset Performance Management Systems
- Sustainable APM Driving Transformational Changes in the Industrial Sector
- United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
- Main SDG: Affordable and Clean Energy
- Main SDG: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure
- Main SDG: Responsible Consumption and Production
- Main SDG: Partnerships for the Goals
Regional Growth Opportunity Analysis
