Global Asset Purchase Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements 2022: Undertake Due Diligence to Assess Suitability of your Proposed Deal Terms for Partner Companies

The Global Asset Purchase Deals in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available records for over 1,100 asset purchase deals, including contract documents where available.



The focus of the report is on partnerships for business, product, technology and royalty assets where partners have entered an agreement to dispose of or acquire said assets.



Companies may seek to dispose of an asset simply because it is surplus to requirements. Or it may seek to dispose of assets in order to raise funds to invest in others parts of its business. Or it may be due to a regulatory requirement to dispose of certain business or product assets as a result of a pending business merger in order to meet competition regulations.



The report provides access to asset purchase deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 1,100 asset purchase deals announced since 2015 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual asset purchase contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

The report focuses on four primary types of asset available for purchase:

Business assets - the most common asset exchanging hands. Business assets are in the form of a business unit or subsidiary of a parent company. Common assets include territorial businesses or non-core businesses such as an OTC or diagnostics business, separate from the core business operations

Product assets - in the form of marketed product, clinical phase development compound, or drug delivery-compound combination. These assets are commonly available as a result of a merger or change in direction of the selling company. The buyer acquires the asset for global or territorial exploitation. It is often the case that the acquiring company is normally a competitor to the seller, but in this situation the trade is of mutual benefit

Royalty assets - where a specialist investment company acquires the rights to future royalty payments in return for payment of a lump sum payment to the licensor for the product

Technology asset - where a buyer is acquiring a technology platform, research program, patent portfolio or other intellectual property asset. The acquisition is often due to the technology being surplus to a sellers interests, but may also be as a consequence of a sale of assets in advance of the seller entering liquidation

Key benefits

In-depth understanding of asset purchase deal trends since 2015

Analysis of the structure of asset purchase agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 1,100 actual asset purchase deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual asset purchase deals entered into by leading biopharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a asset purchase agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies

Abbott

Abbvie

Actavis

Amgen

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Baxter

Bayer

Biogen Idec

BMS

Celgene

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Gilead

GSK

J&J

Kyowa Hakko

Merck

Mitsubishi

Mylan

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Shire

Takeda

Teva

Valeant

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Asset Purchase dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Types of assets purchased

2.3. Trends in Asset Purchase deals since 2015

2.3.1. Asset Purchase dealmaking by year since 2015

2.3.2. Asset Purchase dealmaking by phase of development since 2015

2.3.3. Asset Purchase dealmaking by industry sector since 2015

2.3.4. Asset Purchase dealmaking by therapy area since 2015

2.3.5. Asset Purchase dealmaking by technology type since 2015

2.3.6. Asset Purchase dealmaking by most active company since 2015

2.4. Reasons for entering into asset purchase partnering deals

2.4.1. Business assets

2.4.2. Product assets

2.4.3. Royalty assets

2.4.4. Technology assets

2.5 The emergence of royalty asset purchase deals

2.5.1. Primary players in royalty asset purchase deals

2.5.3. The future of royalty asset purchase deals

2.6. The role of IP auction houses in asset purchase deals

2.6.1. Leading IP auction companies

2.7. The future of asset purchase agreements



Chapter 3 - Overview of Asset Purchase deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Asset purchase agreement structure

3.3. Example asset purchase agreements

3.3.1. Case study 1: Product asset

3.3.2. Case study 2: Business asset

3.4. Anatomy of a royalty asset purchase agreement

3.5. Example royalty asset purchase agreements

3.5.1. Case study 3: Royalty asset



Chapter 4 - Leading Asset Purchase deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top Asset Purchase deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active Asset Purchase dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active Asset Purchase dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Asset Purchase deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Asset Purchase deals with contracts since 2015



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by companies A-Z

Appendix 2 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by industry sector

Appendix 3 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by stage of development

Appendix 4 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by technology type

