Global Asset Tracking and Fleet Management Market 2018-2025

The "Asset Tracking and Fleet Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents an overview of the asset tracking market with a perspective of the opportunities for the various connectivity technologies. It presents the technological options for asset tracking with and without direct connectivity, alongside the general dynamics of the logistics asset tracking market. It focuses on the most promising uses cases that require direct connectivity at the object level: fleet management and asset monitoring.
The study also highlights some of the key challenges in the digital transformation of the logistics market and their potential impact on asset tracking, namely collaborative logistics, servicisation, and the testing task of interpreting and/or monetising data.
The report presents market forecasts to 2025 for the markets of fleet management and of connected asset tracking.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key findings
1.2. Recommendations
2. General methodology
3. Concepts and Technologies
3.1. The concepts: an overview
3.1.1. Definitions
3.1.2. Main use cases and industries
3.2. Key Technologies
3.2.1. Identification technologies
3.2.2. M2M communication technologies
3.2.3. Alternatives: asset tracking without connecting the asset
4. Markets and applications
4.1. Market context: logistics
4.1.1. Market structure and dynamics
4.1.2. The stakes of the logistics digital transformation
4.2. Focus on fleet management
4.2.1. Use cases and requirements
4.2.2. Value chain and player strategy
4.2.3. Development state, trends and business impact
4.3. Focus on asset monitoring
4.3.1. Use cases and requirements
4.3.2. Value chain and player strategy
4.3.3. Case studies
4.3.4. Optimum interpretation of the data collected
4.3.5. Collaborative logistics
4.3.6. Data monetisation and servicisation
5. Market development and forecasts
5.1. Market development factors
5.1.1. Analysis of growth drivers
5.1.2. Analysis of potential barriers to development
5.1.3. Vision of development
5.2. Market sizing
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Go
- AT&T
- Canadian National
- China Mobile
- Colas
- COSCO
- CSIC
- Daimler
- DB Schenker
- Dow Chemical
- DP World
- DSME
- DuPont
- EUROGATE
- Honeywell
- Hyundai Heavy Industry
- IBM
- Isuzu
- LoRa
- Maersk
- Michelin
- MSC
- Nexans
- Nippon Express
- Orange
- Port Houston
- Rhino Tracking
- Rolls Royce Aviation
- Rotterdam Port Community System Portbase
- Tetra Pak
- ThingWorx by PTC
- TomTom
- Verizon
- Vodafone Pole Star
- Volvo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pfpgvj/global_asset?w=5
