Global Asset Tracking Market by RFID Solution, Asset Type, Use Case, and Industry Verticals 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asset Tracking Market by RFID Solution, Asset Type, Use Case, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are substantial factors to consider when considering the asset tracking market including asset class, value, and degree of mobility. Commensurate with asset class and tracking needs is the choice of technology to fit a given solution. There are a few important technologies involved in asset tracking, some of which are relatively expensive, but provide seamless 24 X 7 tracking, while others are less expensive, but only provide tracking when within range of a wireless tracking device.

RFID based solutions represent one of the most cost-effective methods that may be used with a variety of assets, use cases, and form factors. For example, RFID-enabled "slap-and-track" enables fast and easy tracking for many use cases ranging from shipping to asset loss prevention. However, RFID based solutions rely upon RFID tag communication with an RFID reader within signal range. This is a limitation as compared to solutions that may continuously track assets on an uninterrupted basis regionally or globally.

This report assesses the RFID-based asset tracking market including solutions, asset types tracked, use cases, and industry verticals. The report evaluates companies and strategies for the general RFID market as well as market analysis and forecasting for the RFID-enabled "slap-and-track" asset tracking market including solutions by type, implementation, assets, industries, and regions. The report also provides specific recommendations by company type and technology/solution provider.

Target Audience:

M2M and IoT companies

Logistics services companies

Systems integration companies

Smart city integration companies

Data management and analytics companies

Asset tracking software and services companies



Key Topics Covered:





1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Asset Tracking Market Segmentation

3.0 Introduction

4.0 Asset Tracking Solutions

5.0 Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals

6.0 Company Analysis

7.0 Asset Tracking Market Forecasts 2020 - 2025

8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

9.0 Appendix: Slap-and-Track Asset Tracking Solutions Market 2020 - 2025

Companies Mentioned



Actsoft Inc.

Advantrack

Alphabet

Apptricity

ARI Fleet

Arvento

ASAP Systems

AssetPanda

AT&T

Azuga Fleet

BlackBerry (Radar, QNX)

Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.

CalAmp

Carmalink

Chekhra Business Solutions

ClearPath GPS

Datalogic S.P.A

DriveFactor (or CCC Drive)

Entigral Systems Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Estrack

Fleet Complete

Fleet Safety Institute

Fleetilla

Fleetistics

FleetManager

FleetMind (Safe Fleet Holdings)

Fleetup

Freshworks

Geotab

GigaTrack

Globalstar

Go Fleet

GPS Insight

GPS Trackit

GSAttrack (Global Satellite Engineering)

Gurtam

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Impinj Inc.

Inseego

IntouchGPS (GPSTrackit)

JDA Software Group Inc.

Jolly Technologies Inc.

Litum IoT

Lojack

Lowry Solutions Inc.

Lytx

M2M in Motion

Microsoft Corporation

Mix Telematics

Mojix Inc.

NexTraq (Michelin)

NimbeLink

Northrop Grumman

Omnitracs

OnAsset Intelligence Inc.

Oracle Corporation

ORBCOMM

Particle

Passtime

PcsInfinity

Pedigree Technologies

PTC (ThingWorx)

QBurst

Quantum Aviation Solutions

Raven Connected (KlashWerks Inc.)

RedBeam Inc.

Rhino Fleet

Roambee

SafeFleet

Samsara

SAP SE

Sato Holdings Corporation

Sendum Wireless Corporation

Senseaware (Fedex)

Sensitech Inc.

Sequans

Sierra Wireless Inc. (Numerex)

Skybitz

Smart Asset Manager Limited

Smart Path GPS

Sortly Inc.

Speedshield Technologies (Adaptalift Group)

Spireon Inc.

Sprint Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

& Decker Inc. Starcom

T-Mobile

Targa Telematics SPA

Telefonica

Telit

Teltrac Navman

Tenna

TomTom International BV

Topcon Corporation

TrackX

Trimble Inc.

TVL Inc. (WiseTrack)

Ubisense Group Plc.

UpKeep Maintenance Management

Verizon Wireless

Vodafone Limited

Wasp Barcode Technologies Inc.

Windward Software

Zebra Technologies

Zerion Software Inc.

Zonar Systems (Continental AG)

Zubie





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23j2bf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

