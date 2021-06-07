Global Assistive Technology Market | $ 7.93 Billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 15:43 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 7.93 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the assistive technology market to register a CAGR of over 7%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Demant AS, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Invacare Corp., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medline Industries Inc., Permobil AB, Sonova Holding AG, and Sunrise Medical LLC are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Assistive Technology Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Assistive Technology Market is segmented as below:
- Device
- Sensory Aids
- Mobility Aids
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Assistive Technology Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the assistive technology market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Demant AS, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Invacare Corp., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medline Industries Inc., Permobil AB, Sonova Holding AG, and Sunrise Medical LLC.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Assistive Technology Market size
- Assistive Technology Market trends
- Assistive Technology Market industry analysis
Increase in the development of new products is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of mobility products is may threaten the growth of the market.
Request a Free Sample Report
Request a Free Sample Report
Assistive Technology Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist assistive technology market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the assistive technology market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the assistive technology market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of assistive technology market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Device
- Market segments
- Comparison by Device
- Sensory aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mobility aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Device
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Demant AS
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- GF Health Products Inc.
- GN Store Nord AS
- Invacare Corp.
- MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Permobil AB
- Sonova Holding AG
- Sunrise Medical LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
