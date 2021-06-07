Global Assistive Technology Market | $ 7.93 Billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Demant AS, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Invacare Corp., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medline Industries Inc., Permobil AB, Sonova Holding AG, and Sunrise Medical LLC are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Assistive Technology Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Assistive Technology Market is segmented as below:

Device

Sensory Aids



Mobility Aids



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Assistive Technology Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the assistive technology market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Demant AS, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Invacare Corp., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medline Industries Inc., Permobil AB, Sonova Holding AG, and Sunrise Medical LLC.

The report also covers the following areas:

Assistive Technology Market size

Assistive Technology Market trends

Assistive Technology Market industry analysis

Increase in the development of new products is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of mobility products is may threaten the growth of the market.

Assistive Technology Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist assistive technology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the assistive technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the assistive technology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of assistive technology market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device

Sensory aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobility aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Competitive Scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Demant AS

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products Inc.

GN Store Nord AS

Invacare Corp.

MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

Medline Industries Inc.

Permobil AB

Sonova Holding AG

Sunrise Medical LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

