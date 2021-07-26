Global Astaxanthin Producer Atacama Bio Broadens Its Distribution Reach to China with an Exclusive Partnership with Carelife

GUANGZHOU, China and IQUIQUE, Chile, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese trading company Guangzhou Carelife Food Additives Co., LTD ("Carelife"), specialized in functional food additives and ingredients, has finalized an exclusive distribution agreement with Chilean manufacturer of NAXA-Verified Astaxanthin Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A. ("Atacama Bio")

NatAxtin® Oil is an Astaxanthin-rich oleoresin from Haematococcus pluvialis by Supercritical CO2 extraction

As a leading trading company in China, Carelife is committed to improving global access to food additives and food ingredients based on the principles of integrity, proactiveness, and initiative. The agreement with Atacama Bio aligns with the company values and will allow them to distribute NatAxtin® exclusively, a NAXA-Verified Astaxanthin sustainably produced in Chile.

"We have achieved a remarkable milestone for our company. The Chinese market is one we have always sought. Today we are proud to announce that we will do business in the most competitive market alongside a wonderful company full of energy and experience. And, best of all, commits to spreading the word about NatAxtin®, the world's most sustainable Astaxanthin," stated José Luis Arenas, Founder, and CEO of Atacama Bio.

Atacama Bio has a unique approach to culture Haematococcus pluvialis to extract Astaxanthin. Its plant is located in the Atacama Desert, the driest desert in the world. While being one of the harshest environments on the planet, it also has impressive freshwater and unparalleled clear, blue skies. These conditions enable a highly cost-effective process and an unprecedented production capacity for an Astaxanthin made as nature intended.

Edmond Yi, General Manager at Carelife, commented, "I expect this cooperation to be greatly successful for Atacama and Carelife in the Chinese market. I look forward to seeing these high-quality products available for Chinese people."

Natural Astaxanthin from Haematococcus pluvialis is the most potent antioxidant known. Numerous clinical trials have vastly studied this wonderful molecule and testified its beneficial effects on eye health, cognitive capacity, immunity modulation, skin protection, and overall healthy aging. The partnership will actively introduce the NatAxtin® range of products, including oleoresin and cold-water-dispersible formats and other products.

ABOUT ATACAMA BIO NATURAL PRODUCTS S.A.

Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A. is a private biotechnology corporation based in Chile that cultures Haematococcus pluvialis to extract NAXA verified Astaxanthin, the most potent antioxidant for healthy ingredients and supplements. The company's name comes after the surrounding Atacama Desert, world-famous as an astronomer's paradise because of its pristine atmosphere. Along with the highest solar irradiance on Earth and access to pure underground water from the Andes Mountains, these privileged conditions translate into a cost-efficient, sustainable, and closer-to-natural growth of Haematoccocus pluvialis. We produce Astaxanthin as nature intended.

For additional information, please contact:

Tomás Arenas

VP Global Marketing

Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A.

www.atacamabionatural.com

Phone: +1 425 442 6432

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT GUANGZHOU CARELIFE FOOD ADDITIVES CO., LTD

Carelife is one of the top healthy food ingredients distributors in China, with coverage in the whole market. The vision of Carelife is to focus on the transfer of top-quality raw materials from around the globe into the Chinese market to promote healthier and stronger living. Our mission is to become an industry leader by bringing together the world of healthy food ingredients and supporting our partners with R&D, marketing, and sales.

For additional information and sales inquiries in China, please contact:

Edmond Yi

General Manager

www.carelifefood.com

Tel: +86 18902256658

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A.