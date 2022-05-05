Global Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Report to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asthma and COPD Drugs Market by Diseases and Medication Class (Combination Drugs, Inhaled Corticosteroids, Short Acting Beta Agonists, Long Acting Beta Agonists, Leukotriene Antagonists, Anticholinergics, and Others.): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The asthma and COPD drugs market was valued at $32988.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $52049.54 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.64%% from 2021 to 2030.



Asthma is a respiratory disorder, in which there is narrowing of bronchi that leads to difficulty in breathing. Asthma patients may suffer with shortness of breath, chest tightness or pain, and wheezing sound while exhaling. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) is a group of respiratory disorders, which mainly includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis.



Asthma and COPD can be diagnosed by performing X-ray imaging, nitric oxide test, and sputum examination test. Asthma and COPD have bronchoconstriction as common symptoms and can be treated with corticosteroids, anticholinergic drugs, and long acting beta agonists. Patients that have asthma may suffer with sudden bronchoconstriction, generally known as asthmatic attack. Asthmatic attack can be treated with bronchodilators. In emergency conditions, broncho dilators are delivered with specially designed pump for quick relief.



The increase in prevalence of asthma globally drives the growth of asthma and COPD drugs market. For instance, according to report of Global Asthma Network published on 2020, asthma kills around 1000 people every day and affects as many as 339 million people globally. In addition, increase in awareness about the respiratory diseases in people propels the growth of asthma and COPD drugs market. The R&D in the treatment of the asthma by manufacturers and researchers also contributes in the growth of market. Furthermore, initiatives taken by respective governments to treat and improve the lifestyle of asthma & COPD patients boosts market growth. The rise in number of hospitals and well-developed healthcare infrastructure further contributes in market growth.



In addition, increase in the tobacco smoking habits in people and he rise in air pollution contribute in the growth of the asthma and COPD drugs market. However, the high cost of treatment and lack of awareness in people about asthma & COPD are expected to limit the growth of market.



The asthma and COPD drugs market is segmented on the basis of diseases, medication class, and region. By diseases, the market is divided into asthma and COPD. By medication class, the market is divided into combination drugs, inhaled corticosteroids (ics), short acting beta agonists (saba), long acting beta agonists (laba), leukotriene antagonists (lta), anticholinergics and others. By Region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Organon, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Vectura Group plc.



Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global asthma and COPD drugs market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market

A comprehensive analysis of the region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global asthma and COPD drugs market growth

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Asthma and Copd Drugs Market, by Diseases

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Diseases

4.2. Asthma

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Copd

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Asthma and Copd Drugs Market, by Medication Class

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.2. Combination Drugs

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Short Acting Beta Agonists (Saba)

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Long Acting Beta Agonists (Laba)

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.5. Leukotriene Antagonists (Lta)

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.6. Anticholinergics

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Asthma and Copd Drugs Market, by Region



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executives

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Operating Business Segments

7.1.5. Product Portfolio

7.1.6. Business Performance

7.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. Astrazeneca plc

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Key Executives

7.2.3. Company Snapshot

7.2.4. Operating Business Segments

7.2.5. Product Portfolio

7.2.6. Business Performance

7.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.3. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Key Executives

7.3.3. Company Snapshot

7.3.4. Operating Business Segments

7.3.5. Product Portfolio

7.3.6. Business Performance

7.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.4. GlaxoSmithKline plc

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Key Executives

7.4.3. Company Snapshot

7.4.4. Operating Business Segments

7.4.5. Product Portfolio

7.4.6. Business Performance

7.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.5. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Key Executives

7.5.3. Company Snapshot

7.5.4. Operating Business Segments

7.5.5. Product Portfolio

7.5.6. Business Performance

7.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. Novartis AG

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Key Executives

7.6.3. Company Snapshot

7.6.4. Operating Business Segments

7.6.5. Product Portfolio

7.6.6. Business Performance

7.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.7. Organon

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Key Executives

7.7.3. Company Snapshot

7.7.4. Operating Business Segments

7.7.5. Product Portfolio

7.7.6. Business Performance

7.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.8. Sanofi

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Key Executives

7.8.3. Company Snapshot

7.8.4. Operating Business Segments

7.8.5. Product Portfolio

7.8.6. Business Performance

7.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Key Executives

7.9.3. Company Snapshot

7.9.4. Operating Business Segments

7.9.5. Product Portfolio

7.9.6. Business Performance

7.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.10. Vectura Group plc

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Key Executives

7.10.3. Company Snapshot

7.10.4. Operating Business Segments

7.10.5. Product Portfolio

7.10.6. Business Performance

7.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

