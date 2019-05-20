Global Asthma Spacers (Aerochamber, Optichamber, Easivent, Others) Markets 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asthma Spacers Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The asthma spacers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.23% to reach US$2.395 billion by 2023, from US$1.979 billion in 2017.

Growing prevalence of Asthma, chronic respiratory disease around the globe is considered as one of the key factor driving the growth of the market. According to World Health Organization nearly 235 million people suffer from asthma in the world and over 80% of the deaths occur in low and middle income countries.

Increase in preference of minimally invasive procedure and technological advancement in the biotechnology and healthcare also fuels up the growth of the market. Moreover increasing healthcare awareness and rising disposable income in developing countries widens up the scope of growth for the asthma spacers market.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Pari Gmbh, GlaxoSmihKline plc, Lupin, Cipla, Clement Clarke and Medical Development International among others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Asthma Spacers Market by Product Type

5.1. Aerochamber

5.2. Optichamber

5.3. Easivent

5.4. Others

6. Asthma Spacers Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Offline

6.2. Online

7. Asthma Spacers Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. United Arab Emirates

7.4.2. Saudi Arabia

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Pari Gmbh

9.2. Glaxosmihkline Plc

9.3. Lupin

9.4. Cipla

9.5. Clement Clarke

9.6. Medical Development International

9.7. Teva Pharmaceuticals

9.8. Monaghan

9.8.4. Recent Developments

9.9. Medline

