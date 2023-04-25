Global Asthma Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $27.97 Billion by 2031 at a 4.6% CAGR

Apr 25, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Asthma Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global asthma treatment market size was valued at USD 18.66 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach a value of USD 27.97 billion by 2031. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of asthma, growing awareness about the condition, and advancements in asthma treatment options.
Global Asthma Treatment Market: Introduction
Asthma treatment involves the use of medications and therapies to manage and control the symptoms of asthma. The treatment options include long-term control medications, quick-relief medications, and other supportive services, such as pulmonary rehabilitation and education.
The increasing prevalence of asthma, which is characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, is driving the demand for asthma treatment. Other factors, such as rising awareness about the condition, increasing government initiatives, and growing demand for innovative treatment options, are also expected to drive market growth.
Advancements in technology have played a significant role in the growth of the asthma treatment market. The development of new drug delivery systems, such as inhalers and nebulizers, has made asthma treatment more accessible and effective for patients. Additionally, the growing adoption of digital health tools, such as telemedicine and remote monitoring, has expanded the reach of asthma treatment and helped to meet the growing demand for services.
The asthma treatment market is expected to continue growing in the coming years as awareness of asthma increases, and new treatment options and technologies are developed to meet the needs of patients with asthma. However, there are still significant barriers to accessing asthma treatment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where access to healthcare services is often limited. Efforts are underway to address these barriers and improve access to asthma treatment globally.
Asthma Epidemiology
According to the World Health Organization, approximately 339 million people worldwide have asthma. Asthma can affect people of all ages, but it is more prevalent in children and young adults. The prevalence of asthma varies across different regions, with higher rates found in developed countries and urban areas. Factors contributing to the increasing prevalence of asthma include genetic predispositions, environmental factors, such as exposure to allergens and air pollution, and lifestyle factors, such as smoking and obesity.
Efforts to improve access to asthma treatment should consider the unique needs of different age groups and the underlying factors that contribute to asthma, such as environmental and genetic factors. By addressing these factors, we can work towards reducing the burden of asthma and improving access to effective treatment for all individuals, regardless of age or geographic location.
Asthma Treatment Market Segmentations
The market can be segmented based on diagnostic method, treatment method, type, product type, age, distribution channel, treatment channel, and region:
Market Breakup by Diagnosis Method
- Physical Exam
Lung Test
- Spirometry
- Peak Flow
- Imaging Test
- Allergy Test
- Nitric Oxide Test
- Others
Market Breakup by Treatment Method
Long Term Asthma Control Drugs
- Inhaled Corticosteroids
- Leukotriene Modifiers
- Combination Inhalers
- Theophylline
Rescue Drugs
- Short-Acting Beta Agonists
- Anticholinergic Agents
- Oral and Intravenous Corticosteroids
Allergy Drugs
- Allergy Shots (Immunotherapy)
- Biologics
- Bronchial Thermoplasty
- Others
Market Breakup by Type
- Mild Intermittent Asthma
- Mild Persistent Asthma
- Moderate Persistent Asthma
- Severe Persistent Asthma
Market Breakup by Product Type
Inhalers
- Dry Powder Inhaler
- Metered Dose Inhaler
- Soft Mist Inhaler
- Nebulizer
Market Breakup by Age
- Paediatrics
- Adults
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
Market Breakup by Treatment Channel
- Public
- Private
Market Breakup by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
Asthma Treatment Market Scenario
The global asthma treatment market has experienced significant growth over the past few years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of asthma, rising awareness about the condition, and the growing demand for innovative treatment options. One key driver of growth in the asthma treatment market is the increasing prevalence of asthma.
North America is currently the largest market for asthma treatment, accounting for a significant share of the global market. The region's large market share is driven by factors such as a high prevalence of asthma, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and strong investment in asthma research and development. In addition, the growing adoption of digital health technologies, such as telemedicine and remote monitoring, is further driving the growth of the market in North America. Europe is also a significant market for asthma treatment, with countries such as the UK, Germany, and France leading the way. The region's market growth is driven by factors such as a large population base, increasing awareness of asthma, and government initiatives to address asthma concerns. Additionally, the region has a well-established healthcare system, which supports the delivery of asthma treatment.
Asia Pacific is another region that is experiencing significant growth in the asthma treatment market. The region's market growth is driven by factors such as a large population base, increasing awareness of asthma, and the growing adoption of digital health technologies. In addition, government initiatives to address asthma concerns are helping to drive the growth of the market in the region.
Key Players in the Global Asthma Treatment Market
The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players involved in the asthma treatment market, including their business overview, product portfolio, recent developments, and financial analysis. Some of the major players operating in the market include:
- Merck and Co., Inc
- Sanofi S.A
- Astellas Pharma Inc
- Abbott Laboratories
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer Inc
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Organon & Co
- Vectura Group Plc
- Mundipharma International Ltd
- GalxoSmithKline Plc
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Executive Summary
3 Asthma Overview
4 Patient Profile
5 Asthma Epidemiology Analysis
6 Global Asthma Treatment Market Overview
7 Global Asthma Treatment Market Landscape
8 Asthma Treatment Challenges and Unmet Needs
9 Cost of Treatment
10 Global Asthma Treatment Market Dynamics
11 Global Asthma Treatment Market Segmentation
12 North America Asthma Treatment Market
13 Europe Asthma Treatment Market
14 Asia Pacific Asthma Treatment Market
15 Latin America Asthma Treatment Market
16 Middle East and Africa Asthma Treatment Market
17 Regulatory Framework
18 Patent Analysis
19 Grants Analysis
20 Clinical Trials Analysis
21 Funding and Investment Analysis
22 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis
23 Supplier Landscape
24 Asthma Treatment - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
25 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
26 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)
27 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4yf7ei
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article