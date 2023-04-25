Global Asthma Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $27.97 Billion by 2031 at a 4.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Asthma Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global asthma treatment market size was valued at USD 18.66 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach a value of USD 27.97 billion by 2031. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of asthma, growing awareness about the condition, and advancements in asthma treatment options.



Global Asthma Treatment Market: Introduction



Asthma treatment involves the use of medications and therapies to manage and control the symptoms of asthma. The treatment options include long-term control medications, quick-relief medications, and other supportive services, such as pulmonary rehabilitation and education.

The increasing prevalence of asthma, which is characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, is driving the demand for asthma treatment. Other factors, such as rising awareness about the condition, increasing government initiatives, and growing demand for innovative treatment options, are also expected to drive market growth.



Advancements in technology have played a significant role in the growth of the asthma treatment market. The development of new drug delivery systems, such as inhalers and nebulizers, has made asthma treatment more accessible and effective for patients. Additionally, the growing adoption of digital health tools, such as telemedicine and remote monitoring, has expanded the reach of asthma treatment and helped to meet the growing demand for services.



The asthma treatment market is expected to continue growing in the coming years as awareness of asthma increases, and new treatment options and technologies are developed to meet the needs of patients with asthma. However, there are still significant barriers to accessing asthma treatment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where access to healthcare services is often limited. Efforts are underway to address these barriers and improve access to asthma treatment globally.



Asthma Epidemiology



According to the World Health Organization, approximately 339 million people worldwide have asthma. Asthma can affect people of all ages, but it is more prevalent in children and young adults. The prevalence of asthma varies across different regions, with higher rates found in developed countries and urban areas. Factors contributing to the increasing prevalence of asthma include genetic predispositions, environmental factors, such as exposure to allergens and air pollution, and lifestyle factors, such as smoking and obesity.



Efforts to improve access to asthma treatment should consider the unique needs of different age groups and the underlying factors that contribute to asthma, such as environmental and genetic factors. By addressing these factors, we can work towards reducing the burden of asthma and improving access to effective treatment for all individuals, regardless of age or geographic location.



Asthma Treatment Market Segmentations



The market can be segmented based on diagnostic method, treatment method, type, product type, age, distribution channel, treatment channel, and region:



Market Breakup by Diagnosis Method

Physical Exam

Lung Test

Spirometry

Peak Flow

Imaging Test

Allergy Test

Nitric Oxide Test

Others

Market Breakup by Treatment Method

Long Term Asthma Control Drugs

Inhaled Corticosteroids

Leukotriene Modifiers

Combination Inhalers

Theophylline

Rescue Drugs

Short-Acting Beta Agonists

Anticholinergic Agents

Oral and Intravenous Corticosteroids

Allergy Drugs

Allergy Shots (Immunotherapy)

Biologics

Bronchial Thermoplasty

Others

Market Breakup by Type

Mild Intermittent Asthma

Mild Persistent Asthma

Moderate Persistent Asthma

Severe Persistent Asthma

Market Breakup by Product Type

Inhalers

Dry Powder Inhaler

Metered Dose Inhaler

Soft Mist Inhaler

Nebulizer

Market Breakup by Age

Paediatrics

Adults

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Market Breakup by Treatment Channel

Public

Private

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Asthma Treatment Market Scenario



The global asthma treatment market has experienced significant growth over the past few years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of asthma, rising awareness about the condition, and the growing demand for innovative treatment options. One key driver of growth in the asthma treatment market is the increasing prevalence of asthma.



North America is currently the largest market for asthma treatment, accounting for a significant share of the global market. The region's large market share is driven by factors such as a high prevalence of asthma, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and strong investment in asthma research and development. In addition, the growing adoption of digital health technologies, such as telemedicine and remote monitoring, is further driving the growth of the market in North America. Europe is also a significant market for asthma treatment, with countries such as the UK, Germany, and France leading the way. The region's market growth is driven by factors such as a large population base, increasing awareness of asthma, and government initiatives to address asthma concerns. Additionally, the region has a well-established healthcare system, which supports the delivery of asthma treatment.



Asia Pacific is another region that is experiencing significant growth in the asthma treatment market. The region's market growth is driven by factors such as a large population base, increasing awareness of asthma, and the growing adoption of digital health technologies. In addition, government initiatives to address asthma concerns are helping to drive the growth of the market in the region.



Key Players in the Global Asthma Treatment Market



The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players involved in the asthma treatment market, including their business overview, product portfolio, recent developments, and financial analysis. Some of the major players operating in the market include:

Merck and Co., Inc

Sanofi S.A

Astellas Pharma Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Organon & Co

Vectura Group Plc

Mundipharma International Ltd

GalxoSmithKline Plc

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

